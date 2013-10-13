Seahawks 20, Titans 13: Marshawn Lynch rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Russell Wilson passed for 257 yards and rushed for 61 more as Seattle defeated Tennessee for its 11th consecutive home victory.

Steven Hauschka kicked two field goals – including the go-ahead 29-yarder early in the final quarter – to help the Seahawks (5-1) remain in first place in the NFC West. Seattle outgained the Titans (3-3) by a 404-223 margin.

Richard Sherman intercepted Tennessee’s Ryan Fitzpatrick on the first offensive play after Hauschka’s tiebreaking field goal. The takeaway set up a 3-yard scoring run by Lynch that gave the Seahawks a 20-10 edge with 7:33 remaining.

The Titans cut their deficit to seven on a 25-yard field goal by Rob Bironas with 2:18 remaining. But Seattle recorded two first downs – one when defensive end Lavar Edwards jumped offside – to seal the victory.

Tennessee led 10-7 at halftime due to a wild play in which Jason McCourty batted the ball away from holder Chris Maragos and scooped it up and raced 77 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Maragos was serving as the holder due to Jon Ryan being pressed into service as the kicker while Hauschka was in the locker room receiving treatment for a facial injury.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sherman’s recorded his third interception of the season and has seven in his last six home games. … Titans RB Chris Johnson was held to 33 yards on 12 rushes and has just 71 yards on 37 carries over the last three games. … Seattle MLB Bobby Wagner sat out with a high ankle sprain.