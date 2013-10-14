Lynch rallies Seahawks past Titans

SEATTLE -- Running back Marshawn Lynch shook off a hip injury to pile up 155 yards of total offense and both Seattle touchdowns as the Seahawks got back to their winning ways Sunday afternoon.

Lynch had a 77-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground and added a season-high 78 yards on four receptions while leading the Seahawks to a 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle (5-1) bounced back from a loss to the Colts at Indianapolis by extending its league-best streak of consecutive home victories to 11.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had another strong afternoon as a dual threat, throwing for 257 yards and rushing for 61.

Lynch ran for the first touchdown of the game and added an insurance score midway through the fourth quarter, when his 3-yard rush gave the Seahawks a 20-10 lead.

The Titans (3-3) responded with their best drive of the game, 69 yards on 14 plays, but had to settle for a field goal with 2:18 remaining.

Seattle took advantage of a third-down offside call on Tennessee to run out the clock on the final possession of the game.

Tennessee’s offense struggled to put points on the board for most of the afternoon, yet the Titans took a 10-7 lead into halftime thanks in large part to an incredible turn of events over the final two seconds of the first half.

A botched field-goal attempt by the Seahawks resulted in a 77-yard touchdown return for Tennessee’s Jason McCourty on the final play of the half.

Another key play occurred on a kickoff two minutes earlier that left Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka bloodied and injured following a collision with Tennessee return man Darius Reynaud. Hauschka temporarily was forced from the game due to concussion symptoms.

The Seahawks, leading 7-3, got the ball back and lined up for a 21-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds remaining and Seattle. Punter Jon Ryan, who usually holds on kicks, was set to try the kick, but he never got the chance. Fill-in holder Chris Maragos, a backup safety, lost control of the ball as he tried to set it down, then picked it up and ended up fumbling the ball away. McCourty picked up the loose ball and raced to give Tennessee the lead.

Hauschka returned in the second half and tied the score on a 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter. He then put Seattle in front with a 29-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

The Titans nearly had another game-turning fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, when Lynch coughed up the ball near the Tennessee goal line. Titans linebacker Zach Brown had a chance to pick up the loose ball with a clear path in front of him, but it bounced off his hands right into the waiting arms of Seattle’s Wilson -- leading to Hauschka’s go-ahead field goal.

“The game obviously goes in a different direction if that play doesn’t happen,” Titans coach Mike Munchak said.

Wilson completed 23 of 31 passes, and most of his 61 rushing yards came while scrambling out of trouble.

“Even though I didn’t throw a touchdown today, I felt like I was really in tune with the game,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s best play of the day may have been on a 55-yard pass to Lynch on the opening play of the third quarter. Wilson rolled to his right, saw no one open, then found Lynch all by himself all the way across the field. He threw to Lynch near the left sideline, and then the running back turned it into Seattle’s longest play of the afternoon.

“He makes so many plays for us,” Wilson said of Lynch. “His knowledge of the game is so great, and he just plays the game so hard.”

Lynch gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead on a 1-yard run with 2:41 remaining in the first half. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive after Seattle’s offense struggled through most of the half.

The Seahawks held Tennessee to 223 total yards of offense for the day.

“We’re just playing sound football,” Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said. “We were frustrated with our performance (in a loss to the Colts) last week. We cleaned it up.”

Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went 17-for-29 for 171 yards with two interceptions.

“Generally speaking, the defense kept us in the game -- against a good offense -- and our offense scored six points and had two turnovers,” Munchak said. “That’s just not good enough.”

Tennessee is now 0-2 since starting quarterback Jake Locker went down with a hip injury.

“We’re 3-3, and that means we’re average right now,” Munchak said.

NOTES: Seattle played without starting MLB Bobby Wagner (ankle), TE Zach Miller (hamstring) and RT Breno Giacomini (knee). ... Seahawks CB Brandon Browner, a Pro Bowler two years ago, appeared to be benched during Tennessee’s final drive of the first half. Browner watched from the sideline as Byron Maxwell worked in his spot, then returned to the field as part of Seattle’s special teams unit. ... Seahawks DE Chris Clemons sat out most of the fourth quarter due to an injured left elbow. ... LB Moise Fokou, the Titans’ second-leading tackler, came out of the game with a sprained knee late in the first half.