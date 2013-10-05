Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

The Tennessee Titans were just getting excited about life with Jake Locker.

Now, they will have to experience life without their improving young quarterback for the next few weeks.

Locker suffered a hip injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and even in a best-case scenario figures to miss at least three games and possibly more. The good news was that the hip joint itself was not damaged, and that Locker suffered a sprain.

But in the interim, the Titans now turn the reins of the offense over to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tennessee quickly went after Fitzpatrick in the offseason when he was released by the Buffalo Bills, and when 2012 backup Matt Hasselbeck did not want to accept a pay cut to remain with the Titans.

Now, the Titans will be relying on Fitzpatrick to keep leading a team that has gotten off to a surprising 3-1 start and faces a tough stretch of schedule beginning with Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s different. Instead of a whole offseason, I’ve got three days to kind of work with these guys and make sure we’re on the same page and thinking alike in a lot of our stuff,” said Fitzpatrick, who has 68 career starts, but his first since signing with the Titans.

Perhaps the best news for the Titans is that Fitzpatrick has had success against the Chiefs in the past, going 4-1 in five games against Kansas City. However, with new head coach Andy Reid at the helm in K.C., and the Chiefs defense playing well and forcing turnovers, this is not the ideal time for a new quarterback to step in cold and try to keep things rolling. Nonetheless, the Titans are confident in Fitzpatrick’s ability to do just that.

“He’s a veteran. He’s been a starter in this league. I know a lot has been said because Jake is captain on this team for a reason; he’s a leader,” Titans receiver Nate Washington said. “But at the end of the day we have a starting quarterback as our No. 2. Ryan knows his game. He knows the ins and outs.”

There will be some obvious adjustments in going from Locker to Fitzpatrick. Many of the rollouts and designed runs that were in the game plan for Locker will almost assuredly disappear now that Fitzpatrick is at the controls.

The biggest thing, Fitzpatrick said, is just making sure that he is on the same page with his receivers and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

”My role is completely different today than it was last Wednesday. The reason being this was Jake’s team, this was Jake’s offense,“ he said. ”There’s stuff I try to give him input on. The receivers are gonna run routes the way he wants them to. But with Jake being injured, I’ve got to go out there and let them know what I expect.

“If you’re not on the same page, that’s what leads to some of the miscommunication and stuff that can happen. My role has definitely changed in terms of my voice with Dowell (Loggains) and my voice when we watch film with the receivers. With the receivers especially, I’ll be a little more outspoken with them of my expectations rather than Jake‘s.”

SERIES HISTORY: 47th regular-season meeting. Chiefs lead series, 26-20. One of the more memorable moments in the series was in 2000 when Titans QB Steve McNair suffered a sternum injury on a hit from the Chiefs’ Duane Clemons. McNair would have trouble with the sternum off and on until having surgery to repair it in 2004.

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Even though he will miss three games and perhaps more, Titans quarterback Jake Locker is thankful that the hip sprain he suffered Sunday wasn’t worse. Initially, there were fears that the injury could have been season-ending or even career threatening after Locker was pinballed between hits from Muhammad Wilkerson and Quinton Coples of the New York Jets.

But after initial tests and two MRIs, it was determined that Locker’ hip socket was sound and that he would not need surgery, only rest and rehab.

“It was the best possible news for the type of injury it was, the best news I could have gotten,” Locker said. “I‘m very thankful for that. I know there were a lot of prayers for me and I‘m thankful for that and everybody that took the time to do that. It means a lot to me, and obviously somebody was looking down on me, and I appreciate it.”

--Given the league’s attention when it comes to hits that create concussions, it was no surprise that Titans safety Michael Griffin was fined $21,000 for a block on New York Jets receiver Stephen Hill following an interception by Alterraun Verner. Griffin is appealing the fine that the league apparently said was for a hit to the head and neck area.

Hill did not return to the game for the Jets and his status for this week is up in the air as well.

--The Titans worked out a pair of veteran quarterbacks in David Carr and John Skelton after Jake Locker’s injury, but with the relative good news that Locker would not miss extensive time or the remainder of the season, Tennessee will just bring up Rusty Smith from the practice squad. Smith has been on the active roster the past three years as the No. 3 quarterback, but was let go in the cutdown to 53 and brought back to the practice squad.

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 - Number of turnovers cornerback Alterraun Verner has already in four games with four picks and two fumble recoveries.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody has said anything like that to me, so I‘m gonna play here until I‘m gone.” - Titans WR Kenny Britt on reports and speculation that he might be traded.

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Chris Johnson managed just 21 yards against the Jets last week on 15 carries. The Titans kept Johnson on the sideline for much of the second half in a game that was a blowout and with the Titans wanting to run the clock with Jackie Battle.

--WR Justin Hunter is now two-for-two in terms of touchdowns per pass reception. Hunter caught a 16-yard pass from Jake Locker on Sunday giving him two career catches and two touchdowns.

--WR Nate Washington crossed the 5,000-yard mark in receiving for his career when he hauled in a 77-yard TD pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets.

--CB Alterraun Verner was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Jets. He had two interceptions of Geno Smith and recovered a fumble, giving him four picks and two fumble recoveries this season.

--DE Ropati Pitoitua had two sacks on Sunday after having just one all last year while playing for this week’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

INJURY IMPACT

--T David Stewart missed a second straight day of practice, but should practice on Friday and play Sunday.

--WR Kenny Britt practiced for a second straight day after missing last week with sore ribs and a sore neck.

--RB Shonn Greene is still out after having his knee scoped, but could return next week.

--LB Patrick Bailey practiced for a second straight day after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

--DT Sammie Hill will likely miss another week with his injured ankle.

--CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson missed practice for the second straight day after re-injuring his hamstring Sunday.

--QB Jake Locker is out and will likely miss at least three weeks with a sprained hip.

GAME PLAN: The Titans were just getting used to Jake Locker becoming more than a game manager at quarterback, when he went down with a hip injury. Enter Ryan Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick is certainly capable of directing the offense and scoring points, the Titans need to run the ball effectively with Chris Johnson, something that won’t be easy against the tough Chiefs front seven. The Titans have to keep the ball in manageable down and distance so as not to put Fitzpatrick in dangerous situations. Defensively, the Titans need to stop the run and make Alex Smith uncomfortable with their improving pass rush.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Titans C Rob Turner vs. Chiefs NT Dontari Poe -- Poe is playing well in anchoring the interior of the Chiefs defense this season. Turner, one of three new offensive linemen for the Titans this season, might have to have help from the other newcomers - guards Andy Levitre and Chance Warmack - on occasion when dealing with Poe.

Titans P Brett Kern vs. Chiefs PR Dexter McCluster -- Kern has done a solid and underrated job of kicking directionally this season and helping Tennessee not allow a lot of return yards. McCluster is a dangerous return man, who can change a game quickly if he gets even the slightest opening. He is fresh off being AFC Special Teams Player of the Week as well.