Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

All eyes will be on the circumstances surrounding Jeff Fisher coaching against the team he headed for 17 years from 1994 to 2010.

But Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams is a very important one for the Titans not just for bragging rights against their former coach, but to end a three-game losing streak and get back into the AFC playoff chase.

What started as a promising season at 3-1 has rapidly declined with three straight losses (two without starting quarterback Jake Locker). Now, the Titans find themselves needing to beat the Rams just to get back to .500 and stay at least in the wild-card chase as they approach the halfway point of their season.

Tennessee also has two games left with the Indianapolis Colts, who currently lead the AFC South at 5-2, so making a run at the division title isn’t out of of the question if Tennessee can pull out of its current tailspin and string together some victories.

“We’re locked into this game on Sunday, but I think these guys understand what needs to be done in the big picture also. We’ll take it in small doses,” Titans coach Mike Munchak said. “We got this game, we got Jacksonville, then we got the short week. We got those three games in a row where we know we have to make our move, and it’s now.”

In trying to make that move, the Titans should have a healthier Locker going forward.

Locker made a surprisingly quick return two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers, and though the offense sputtered in the first half, he managed to throw for 326 yards in his first game back. Locker’s health issues on a sprained right knee and with a sprained hip are mostly past him now.

“I really don’t do the percentage thing, so I couldn’t really put it in those terms, but I just feel a lot more confident and I‘m moving around a lot better. So I feel good,” Locker said.

Locker was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice in readying for the Rams. He stayed in Nashville during the bye week to get additional treatment to accelerate the healing process.

“I was here all week. I tried to throw every day and get out and move around like we were doing practice stuff and keep my arm in shape and get that movement in my leg so I wasn’t just sitting in the training room,” Locker said.

Munchak said Locker appears to have the injury behind him now.

“He looks good. I think he’s ready to go. I‘m glad all of that’s behind us,” Munchak said. “I‘m glad we’re not having that discussion all these two weeks about can he play, how’s his knee, how’s his hip. That’s gone. We feel good about him, and his leg’s stronger. No limitations. We need to go win.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 6-4. This series will always be remembered for Super Bowl XXXIV, when the Rams edged the Titans, then coached by Jeff Fisher, 23-16, surviving when Titans WR Kevin Dyson was stopped one yard short of the tying touchdown as time expired.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--To honor owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, the club’s 90-year-old founder who owned the club for 54 years, the team will wear a black patch with the Titans logo and the “BUD” beneath the logo.

The club will wear the patch for the remainder of the 2013 season. Adams died on Oct. 21 at his home and was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private ceremony, following a memorial service on Monday.

--The Titans released a statement on Oct. 29 that Tommy Smith, Bud Adams’ son-in-law, would be taking over as the team’s new president and CEO.

Smith was given the chance to run the team in Nashville when the franchise first moved from Houston in 1997, but declined because he didn’t want to move.

Smith’s wife, Susie Adams Smith, and her sister, Amy Adams Hunt, will be co-chairpersons under the new arrangement, and Adams’ grandson, Kenneth Adams IV, will join the club’s board of directors.

“We want our fans to know that we have the best interest of the franchise in mind and we share both Bud’s passion for the game and his commitment to the city of Nashville and the Mid-South Region. We are excited for what lies ahead for this franchise and our fans,” Smith said in a portion of his statement released by the club.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 - Number of ex-Titans players on the Rams roster - CB Cortland Finnegan, TE Jared Cook, DE William Hayes and LB Will Witherspoon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s gonna be a little different seeing him on the other side of the field, coaching for a different team. We all knew this was bound to happen eventually.” - S Michael Griffin on going against former coach Jeff Fisher this week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--OL Pat McQuistan, who was in camp with the Titans in 2011, was signed on Wednesday following a tryout on Tuesday.

--WR Kenny Britt made it through the trade deadline still a member of the Titans. Britt had been rumored to be on the trade block, something the Titans denied. At any rate, no deal ever appeared close to happening.

--WR Justin Hunter could see an increase in his reps over the second half of the season, according to coach Mike Munchak.

--WR Damian Williams will handle both the kickoff return and punt return chores now that Darius Reynaud has been released.

--Practice-squad DT Stefan Charles was signed by the Buffalo Bills to their 53-man roster. To replace him, they signed defensive lineman Chigbo Anunoby to the practice squad.

--S Corey Lynch re-signed with the Titans on Monday after being let go in final cuts.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Jake Locker practiced fully on Wednesday, though he still has a brace on his injured right knee, that he sprained against the New York Jets in Week 4.

--RB Shonn Greene’s workload should increase this week as coach Mike Munchak indicated he could handle perhaps up to 15 carries.

--S Michael Griffin sat out Wednesday and likely will miss Thursday with a quad injury. He should practice Friday and the Titans are hopeful he will play Sunday.

--T David Stewart was given Wednesday off to rest an ankle injury as he has pretty much all season.

--LB Moise Fokou was out on Wednesday with the knee injury that kept him out of the 49ers game.

GAME PLAN: The Titans want to run the football, but that has been a problem in recent weeks. So the Titans might have to take to the air and put more on the shoulders of QB Jake Locker. If they do that, the offensive line will have to protect Locker against the Rams’ stout front four, led by Robert Quinn, who already has 10 sacks this season, including three Monday night vs. Seattle.

Defensively, the Titans will want to stop St. Louis’ running game and make the Rams put the game in the hands of backup QB Kellen Clemens, who was shaky in his first start Monday night replacing Sam Bradford who is lost for the season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Titans WR Nate Washington vs. Rams CB Cortland Finnegan -- These two know each other well, with Finnegan a former Titan. Finnegan has a reputation for talking trash and trying to draw receivers out of their element. Will it work on his former teammate Washington, who went against him for years in practice?

Titans S Michael Griffin vs. Rams TE Jared Cook -- Griffin and Cook had their share of practice-field battles too when both were in Tennessee. Griffin once got on Cook in practice for not making big plays. This should be interesting to watch on Sunday as they go at it for real.