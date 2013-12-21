Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

With the playoffs no longer a possibility, the Tennessee Titans have shifted into a different mindset when it comes to evaluating the quarterback position.

On Tuesday, the Titans released John Skelton, who had been signed a few weeks ago when Jake Locker went down with a season-ending foot injury.

To replace him, the Titans took a chance on a 2013 prospect in former Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson, who had been languishing most of the year on the Oakland Raiders practice squad. Wilson was a fourth-round pick by Oakland, but for whatever reason, soon fell to fourth on the Raiders depth chart behind Terrelle Pryor, the since-departed Matt Flynn and undrafted rookie Matt McGloin, who has been the starter there in recent weeks.

Wilson, other than two games on the active roster as a backup while Pryor was injured, was seemingly a forgotten man in Oakland.

Now, he comes to Tennessee with a chance to not only be on the 53-man roster for the final two games, but also to spend the entire offseason learning the offense in order to better compete for a roster spot in 2014. The Titans gave Wilson a three-year contract, which means he is locked up through 2015, if the team desires to keep him and invest some time in him.

With Locker uncertain because of his injury situation, Ryan Fitzpatrick showing lots of inconsistency and Rusty Smith apparently being only an afterthought in the minds of the staff four years into his NFL career, Wilson could get an opportunity to stick at least as a backup or potential quarterback of the future. Of course, one has to wonder, though, why the Raiders were so quick to give up on a quarterback that a few experts considered one of the best prospects at the position just last April.

”I think we looked at him throughout the quarterback situation. I think now that we are at this point in the year with two games left, we’re looking for a young quarterback to have here for the offseason that we thought would have a good chance of helping us going forward, of competing for one of the spots,“ Titans coach Mike Munchak said. ”Earlier in the year it didn t make sense because if we had an injury, we needed more of a veteran guy.

“We needed to get someone in like John (Skelton). We brought John in for that reason to learn our system in case Fitzy (Fitzpatrick) got hurt so we d have two quarterbacks ready to go. It s more of a decision of a young player we liked out of college that we feel has the traits to help us possibly. We want to see if we can develop him.”

Munchak said the Titans liked Wilson coming out of the draft and were willing to take a chance on him.

“I know that the guys liked him when he came out of the draft. Dowell (Loggains) is an Arkansas guy, so he s all excited about him, too. It s someone we’ve kept an eye on. We always keep an eye on different guys. I think it s someone that as a young quarterback, we thought he would fit what we do here. We like the way he plays the game, his demeanor.”

SERIES HISTORY: 38th regular-season meeting. Titans lead series, 20-17. The Titans major slide out of contention this season was manifested when they handed the Jaguars their first win of the season after an 0-8 start back on Nov. 10 at LP Field, 29-27.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley was fined $10,000 by the NFL for a hit on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in last Sunday’s game.

The league ruled that Wimbley illegally hit Palmer in the knee area. Wimbley was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty that set up a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Cardinals scored a touchdown on the next play.

Palmer suffered an ankle injury and is questionable but expected to play in Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks. The Cardinals are battling for an NFC playoff spot.

--Linebacker Zach Brown found himself benched during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, exiting the field in the first quarter in favor of Zaviar Gooden, a rookie who has been injured for part of the season.

On Wednesday, Brown responded to coach Mike Munchak’s Monday statement that he had played “flat” and that perhaps the Titans needed to have some competition at the weak-side linebacker spot.

“I‘m not a robot,” Brown said. “If you look at all the good players, they all take chances. They all go make plays. You don’t want to be just a guy that just don’t take chances. You can’t be scared to take chances in this league because sometimes the chance might win you the game, might cost you the game. At the same time, you got to be the player you are.”

--Receiver Kendall Wright became the second-youngest player in franchise history to have a 1,000-yard receiving season when he went over the milestone number last week with a 150-yard receiving game on 12 receptions.

Wright was 24 years old, one month and three days when he accomplished the feat last week against Arizona. That is second only to Ernest Givens, who was 22 years old, three months and 11 days when he did it in 1986.

Wright’s 85 receptions marks the seventh best single-season catch total in team history.

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - With their elimination last week, the Titans have now missed the playoffs for five straight years.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are good people here, and it s going to get better.” -- Mike Munchak on the Titans’ situation playing out the string at 5-9.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Tyler Wilson was signed to a three-year contract off the Oakland Raiders practice squad and could figure into the Titans’ future plans.

--CB Khalid Wooten, a sixth-round pick this season, was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the final two games.

--WR Damian Williams should be back and active after being inactive Sunday for violating an undisclosed team rule.

--WR Justin Hunter should be back and active this week after being inactive Sunday for violating an undisclosed team rule.

INJURY IMPACT

--T David Stewart, who has been bothered by injuries all season, did not practice Thursday.

--RB Chris Johnson was limited on Thursday with a sore knee. He sat out on Wednesday.

--C Brian Schwenke was limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

--DT Jurrell Casey returned to full practice after being limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

--DT Mike Martin has an ankle problem but practiced fully Thursday.

--CB Alterraun Verner was a full participant on Thursday with a groin injury.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

TENNESSEE TITANS

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Mike Martin (ankle), T David Stewart (shoulder)

--PROBABLE: DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), RB Chris Johnson (knee), C Brian Schwenke (ankle), CB Alterraun Verner (groin)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT WR Jeremy Ebert (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Geno Hayes (knee), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring), DT Roy Miller (shoulder)

--PROBABLE: CB Alan Ball (shoulder), S Johnathan Cyprien (thigh), S Josh Evans (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (thigh), G Austin Pasztor (groin), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), LB Nathan Stupar (neck)

GAME PLAN:

The Titans are playing for pride and perhaps Mike Munchak’s job when they face the Jaguars. Tennessee must not turn the ball over, something that has been a major challenge with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback over the second half of the year. Defensively, the Titans need to get after Chad Henne and not let the Jaguars establish the run game against them.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Titans MLB Moise Fokou vs. Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew -- The Titans have faced MJD many times over the years, and the veteran running back has won his share of battles. Fokou calls the defensive signals and will have to be aware of Jones-Drew’s ability to reach the second level and be physical.

--Titans C Brian Schwenke vs. Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny -- A very underrated but solid linebacker will provide a tough matchup or the rookie Schwenke as he tries to get to the second level to open holes for the Titans running game.