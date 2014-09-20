Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s road game at Cincinnati needing to rebound from a miserable showing in the home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

There were a few things that were encouraging - four sacks against Tony Romo, tight end Delanie Walker’s 10-catch game - but for the most part, it was a day the Titans would just as soon put behind them.

Tennessee will have to do a better job of stopping the run then they did last week, when Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray torched them for 167 yards and a touchdown. And the Bengals’ duo of Giovani Bernard and rookie Jeremy Hill will be an imposing tandem for the Titans to try and stop on Sunday.

Even though the Bengals have impressive numbers in the passing game, having not surrendered either a sack or a turnover in the first two games, it is the running game that the Titans are focused on stopping first and foremost, they say - especially after last Sunday’s embarrassing effort.

“They’re a pretty sound offense with the way they run it. It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s a challenge we’re ready to take on,” linebacker Derrick Morgan said. “The first thing we’ve got to do is stop the run to even get them in passing situations. They do a lot of different looks, but we’ve got to stop the run to have a chance to get them in passing situations.”

When the Titans have been able to get teams into passing situations, they have been relatively effective. Tennessee has recorded eight sacks on the season thus far, getting to Alex Smith four times in the opener and sacking Romo four times last Sunday.

Veteran linebacker Shaun Phillips agreed that stopping the running game is the Titans’ priority even more than trying to slow down Andy Dalton and the Bengals’ passing game, which may or may not feature wide receiver A.J. Green, who is battling turf toe.

“We’ve got some guys that pride themselves on pass rushing and getting after the quarterback, but we can’t worry about that right now. We didn’t stop the run so well last week, so we want to stop the run. We understand that rushing the quarterback is a privilege, so if we want to rush the quarterback, we’ve got to stop the run,” Phillips said.

SERIES HISTORY: 73rd regular-season meeting. Titans lead series 39-32-1. These two old AFC Central rivals have had plenty of meetings over the years, but the rivalry was never as spicy as it was in the 1980s with Sam Wyche guiding the Bengals and Jerry Glanville coaching the Houston Oilers. There was no love lost then either, especially in 1989 when Wyche’s Bengals piled up a 61-7 win over Glanville’s Oilers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Titans face their former first-round pick Adam Jones this Sunday. Jones, who now plays for the Bengals, was the poster boy of trouble in his three-year run with the Titans, even drawing a year’s suspension in 2007.

Now with Cincinnati, Jones seems to have matured enough and has made less frequent visits to the police blotter.

Michael Roos, taken in the second round the same year the Titans took Jones with the sixth overall pick in 2005, is the lone holdover from when Jones was in Tennessee.

“We said hi in the game at one point last year, but I haven’t kept in touch with him. But there’s still a bond, because we were from the same draft class,” Roos said.

Jones said he no longer has any contact with former Titans teammates.

“Tina Tuggle (who works in Titans player development) is the only person I probably keep in contact with, but besides that, no,” Jones said.

--Kicker Ryan Succop has quickly acclimated himself with the Titans, making all five of his field-goal attempts in two games.

Succop, picked up from Kansas City once final cuts were made, credits his new holder, Brett Kern, and his new snapper, Beau Brinkley, with helping to make his transition to Nashville a smooth one on the field.

“I think it’s a credit to those guys. I give a lot of credit to Beau and Brett the way they’ve snapped and held so far. They’ve been great,” Succop said. “I’ve obviously wanted to get some extra work because of being so new, and they’ve been so willing to do that. We’re gonna continue to keep working and hopefully get better and just keep building that chemistry and getting better as time goes on.”

--The Titans signed veteran linebacker James Anderson to fill linebacker Zach Brown’s roster spot. Anderson, who has started for both the Panthers and Bears, was let go by the New England Patriots in camp this summer. He will initially be a backup inside linebacker after signing a one-year prorated deal in Tennessee.

“For whatever it means, he’s a proven commodity. We’ve got to see how he fits, and what we’re asking him to do and how quickly he learns it, but from a depth perspective, it’s nice to have,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 - Number of catches for tight end Delanie Walker on Sunday, a career high, along with 142 yards receiving, also a career best day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we want our fans to be in tune, to have our back and to call this thing the 12th man, we can’t play the way we are playing.” -- Titans safety Bernard Pollard on Sunday’s poor performance against the Cowboys in the home opener.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Questionable: CB Jason McCourty (groin)

--Probable: RB Dexter McCluster (foot), QB Charlie Whitehurst (right finger), LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--Out: WR Marvin Jones (foot), TE Alex Smith (biceps)

--Doubtful: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), DT Brandon Thompson (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (calf)

--Probable: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), WR A.J. Green (toe), G Mike Pollak (knee), T Andrew Whitworth (knee), S Shawn Williams (groin)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Jason McCourty was very limited for the second straight day for the Titans with a groin injury and was declared out on Friday.

--CB Marqueston Huff, who saw time in the nickel-back role after Jason McCourty’s injury, could see time there again if McCourty can’t go.

--CB Brandon Harris, picked up on waivers three weeks ago from Houston, could find himself active this week after being inactive in Week 2.

--RB Dexter McCluster practiced fully on Thursday with his sore foot after being limited on Wednesday.

--LB Wesley Woodyard was limited for a second straight day in practice because of an ankle injury.

--LB James Anderson should be able to indoctrinate himself quickly into the defense and will serve as a backup linebacker on the inside for the Titans with Zach Brown’s season over.

--QB Jake Locker hopes to avoid the type of first half that plagued him against Dallas. Though he finished 18 of 34 for 234 yards with one touchdown and two picks, he was 4 of 12 for 26 yards and an interception in a disastrous first half for the Titans offense.

GAME PLAN: First and foremost, the Titans have to maintain gap control and stop the run better than they did against the Cowboys. If they can do that, they can neutralize the play action and go after Andy Dalton, who has not been sacked in the first two games.

Offensively, the Titans need to find the run/pass balance that was present against the Chiefs and missing against the Cowboys. Jake Locker has to be more consistent from the start, and the Titans have to not abandon the run so quickly, even if they fall behind early.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Titans WR Kendall Wright vs. Bengals CB Adam Jones. Deep down, Jones would love to make a big play either on defense or as a returner against his old team. Wright has the type of shiftiness to make Jones be in for a long day on defense. Jones’ mission will be to limit Wright’s yards after catch.

--Titans LB Zaviar Gooden vs. Bengals RB Giovani Bernard. Gooden seemed to struggle a bit at the point of attack in his first start Sunday for Zach Brown. The Bengals running game with Bernard and rookie Jeremy Hill presents quite the challenge for Gooden and the Tennessee defense to stay in position and not get gashed like they did against Dallas.