Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

The Tennessee Titans head to Indianapolis this week in a familiar spot.

They have a losing record, an injured quarterback and a team that looks outmanned in facing the division favorite Colts.

That’s nothing new for the Titans, who have lost 10 of the past 11 meetings with the Colts, with their last victory coming in 2011 - a year Indy won just two games, with one of those wins coming at the Titans’ expense.

The worst part about it, however, is that quarterback Jake Locker’s situation is uncertain after he suffered a sprained wrist in Sunday’s 33-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Locker did not practice on Wednesday, and his right hand was visibly swollen as he was using his left hand even to hold a bottle of water on the practice field. Not being able to play this week could be a setback for Locker, who has missed 14 games with injuries the past two seasons and is in the final year of his rookie contract this year after the Titans declined a $14 million option.

“I‘m getting better each day,” Locker said. “It was something I felt a little bit during the game, and then when the adrenaline stopped, it started hurting a little more. I‘m just working as hard as I can to get back as soon as possible.”

Coach Ken Whisenhunt was intentionally vague in talking about his starting quarterback, who is coming off two straight inconsistent performances after a strong start in Week 1.

“He didn’t do much, but he was mentally into it,” Whisenhunt said. “I can only go on what the trainer and what he tells me. We’ve talked, and knew it was gonna be a process. Nothing’s changed about that. He’s getting better. It’s just a question of how quickly he progresses.”

Backup Charlie Whitehurst, who has been the very definition of a backup for most of his career, got the practice reps on Wednesday in what could be his first meaningful action in three years. He has not thrown a pass in a game since 2011.

“We’ll see what happens. I‘m preparing like I‘m going to start, like I do this week. I was getting more reps. We’re day by day and I‘m ready if called upon,” Whitehurst said. “I think I’ve got a better chance to start this week than I do normal weeks.”

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 25-13. Indianapolis has won 10 of the past 11 meetings between these two division rivals. Tennessee’s only win in that span came at home in 2011. But a loss to a previously winless Colts team during that season cost the Titans a playoff berth.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--The strange saga surrounding the death of former Titans kicker Rob Bironas has taken many bizarre turns since he was killed Saturday night while driving at a high rate of speed in Nashville.

Bironas was reported missing by his new bride, Rachel Bradshaw (daughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw) after she said she thought he had gone to bed.

Then, there were two 911 calls of people telling of how Bironas had allegedly tried to run them off the road, while traveling on city streets at a high rate of speed. One call was from a couple who said Bironas was revving his engine and gave them a mean look as he passed them. Another call came from some college students, who alleged that Bironas threatened to kill them and began to chase them in his car after they had pulled up beside him to tell him his exhaust was smoking.

All of those accounts certainly do not match the description of a player who was regarded as a charitable and community-minded member of the Titans for nine years.

“The details will take care of itself and everything will come out, but tonight and tomorrow, we’re just honoring Rob,” punter Brett Kern, a close friend of Bironas, said.

What’s also sad is that while Bironas apparently bemoaned the fact that the Titans had let him go in March, he had auditioned for the Detroit Lions last Tuesday. 247Sports reported that the Lions had interest in signing Bironas. The Lions indeed changed kickers on Monday, signing Alex Henery and waiving Nate Freese.

--The bottom of the Titans roster is beginning to have some turnover due to injuries. Tight end Chase Coffman was brought back to the team on Tuesday because of injuries to both Delanie Walker and Taylor Thompson. If one or both can’t go on Sunday, Coffman could find himself in the mix. He signed late with Tennessee in training camp, but impressed with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in preseason. To make room, the Titans waived receiver T.J. Graham.

--The Titans also made a practice-squad move on Wednesday morning, adding quarterback Brad Sorensen, who played for Whisenhunt last season in San Diego. To make room on the roster, the Titans released cornerback Ri‘Shard Anderson.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - The number of points scored by the Titans in the first quarter this season. It’s also the number of points produced in the first half of the past two games by Tennessee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not a situation of panic with me, and there’s not a situation of panic with this team. I was in this situation with San Diego last year. We started off 1-2. Are we putting our head in the sand and saying everything is OK? We’re not (happy) with the status quo. We’re not happy with what happened yesterday or last week. I believe our team got the message in our meeting, and I believe our players got the message that we’re gonna work to get it corrected.” - Coach Ken Whisenhunt on two poor performances against Dallas and Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Doubtful: DE Ropati Pitoitua (knee), TE Taylor Thompson (knee)

--Questionable: QB Jake Locker (right wrist), TE Delanie Walker (shoulder)

--Probable: LB James Anderson (thigh)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), LB Mario Harvey (hamstring), DT Arthur Jones (ankle)

--Doubtful: G Hugh Thornton (ankle)

--Questionable: S Colt Anderson (groin), LB Andy Studebaker (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Darius Butler (neck), CB Vontae Davis (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle), G Joe Reitz (ankle), CB Gregory Toler (ribs), LB Erik Walden (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Jake Locker missed practice with a wrist injury on his throwing arm and was listed Friday as questionable.

--QB Charlie Whitehurst could be in line to start for the first times since 2011. He has not thrown a pass in a game in more than two years.

--LB James Anderson was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a thigh injury.

--QB Zach Mettenberger, who has been inactive the first three weeks of the season, figures to have a good chance to be active for the first time this Sunday in Indianapolis.

GAME PLAN: Offensively, the Titans are in a major funk, scoring just 17 points total in the past two games. If Jake Locker can’t go and Charlie Whitehurst is forced to play, then the Titans will need to rely on their running game and hope that the likes of Shonn Greene and Bishop Sankey can run effectively and keep the ball out of Andrew Luck’s hands as much as possible.

Defensively, the Titans need to get to Luck and see if they can get some turnovers from somewhere.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts CBs Vontae Davis and Greg Toler vs. Titans WRs Kendall Wright and Nate Washington. The Titans’ receivers - and you can throw Justin Hunter into this conversation as well - have not stepped up in recent weeks, drawing the ire of Ken Whisenhunt, who has blamed them as much as QB Jake Locker for the Titans’ offensive woes. The Titans need their receivers to win some one-on-one matchups on Sunday.

--Titans NT Sammie Hill vs. Colts C A.Q. Shipley. Shipley has done such a good job filling in for Khaled Holmes that the Colts are sticking with him. Hill needs to be strong at the point of attack on the inside to help the Titans stop the run and get pressure on Andrew Luck.