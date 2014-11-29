Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

The youth movement is on in Nashville.

At 2-9, the Tennessee Titans don’t have much else to lose (except maybe five more games) this season, so they are in the process of evaluating and playing young players who might never have gotten into a game if not for the team’s struggles this season.

The latest move toward that came on Tuesday when the Titans showed veteran outside linebacker Shaun Phillips the door, placing him on waivers after just two sacks in 11 games. Phillips was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Wednesday.

In his place, the Titans promoted linebacker Dontay Moch off their practice squad to the 53-man roster and also signed his former University of Nevada teammate Kaelin Burnett off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

There have been more move toward youth for the Titans in recent weeks as well. Inside linebacker Justin Staples was given James Anderson’s roster spot last week.

“We’ve got some young guys that have come in here and worked hard on the practice squad and shown some things, especially in the one-on-one periods. You get a chance to look at them in a game and see how they’re doing,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said.

As well, undrafted rookie running back Antonio Andrews was active for the first time on Sunday after receiving a promotion from the practice squad. It is not out of the question that he soon could see some carries after being used on a couple of kickoff returns in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Those moves only scratch the surface of what is now going on to try and rebuild the Titans. That movement, of course, centers around quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who will be making his fifth start of the season and has acquitted himself quite well in four starts, despite still looking for his first victory as a starter.

SERIES HISTORY: 26th meeting. Titans lead series, 15-10. The Texans topped the Titans, 30-16, back on Oct. 26. That game was the first-ever start for rookie QB Zach Mettenberger for the Titans. He threw for 299 yards, but most of those came after the outcome had already been decided.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt seemed ready to let “Selfie-gate” die as both spoke about the incident on Wednesday. Watt took issue with Mettenberger taking a Twitter photo of himself before his first NFL start the first time the two met.

But on Wednesday, both were ready to let it go.

“I think that definitely got blown up more than I expected it to be. I guess I should have expected it with today’s world, but somebody asked me a question after the game and I answered it. That’s all there was to it. It’s football,” Watt told Titans media on a conference call.

As for Mettenberger, he joked he had given up Twitter: “I was just addicted to it. I put myself in a rehab program, and now that I’ve quit, I feel like I‘m a much better person.”

--Titans right tackle Michael Oher said he has played since the preseason with a torn upper biceps, and now he is bothered by turf toe that could have his 91-games played streak in jeopardy.

“I just played through it, and I’ve just got to grind it out. It heals on its own, but you can have surgery on it. I don’t know yet,” Oher said. “I pride myself on being tough and I try not to let things bother me.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3-20 - Ken Whisenhunt’s record in his last 23 games as a head coach. He is 2-9 this year with the Titans and lost 10 of his last 11 for the Cardinals in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I see players growing in certain areas, but I don’t see enough consistency.” - Ken Whisenhunt on whether the Titans are improving.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--S Michael Griffin missed a second straight day due to a shoulder injury suffered Sunday against the Eagles.

--T Michael Oher missed another day of practice Thursday after having his foot in a walking boot due to a toe injury. Oher has played in 91 consecutive games.

--T Taylor Lewan is likely out this week due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s game.

--CB Marqueston Huff was limited due to a hamstring injury, but could play Sunday in Michael Griffin’s spot if Griffin is unable to play against the Texans.

--CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson was limited with a back injury for the second straight day.

--RB Leon Washington remains limited because of a lingering hamstring injury. Washington has played sparingly the past two games because of it.

--RB Dexter McCluster was limited again due to a concussion.

--LB Kam Wimbley missed Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

--C Brian Schwenke was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Tuesday.

GAME PLAN: The Titans need to run the football to protect Zach Mettenberger, but their running game has been awful for the past two games. Now, at least two-fifths of their already suspect offensive line is likely to be missing. Defensively,the Titans know they have to stop Arian Foster, who gashed them for 151 yards in the first meeting last month.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Titans T Byron Stingily vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Watt is a terror to any offensive tackle, much less one that is a backup and forced into action. The Titans will probably have to put a tight end or chip with a running back to help Stingily contain the Texans star.

--Titans LB Avery Williamson vs. Texans RB Arian Foster.

Foster tore up the Titans defense last time for 151 yards, and now the Titans have made some moves. With Kam Wimbley possibly out with a hamstring injury, Quentin Groves could be in in his place on the outside with untested Dontay Moch and Kaelin Burnett as backups on the outside.