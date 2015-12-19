Tennessee Titans - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - INSIDE SLANT

Marcus Mariota’s rookie season has been one of many tests, and by most accounts the young Tennessee Titans quarterback has passed most of them with flying colors, despite his team’s many struggles this season.

But the Titans first-round pick is about to get perhaps his biggest test to date in terms of scheme. The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers might have had tougher defenses to go against from a personnel standpoint, but from a scheme standpoint, Mariota won’t see much that is more complicated than what Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will throw at him on Sunday.

Titans interim coach Mike Mularkey knows what his team and his rookie quarterback are about to face in the Patriots, who are playing for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, while the lowly Titans come in at 3-9 and currently would have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Mularkey warns that the study time and ability to adjust to the Patriots’ game-plan specific scheme is something the Titans must do Sunday in order to have any chance to put up points.

”It’s a good scheme, or I should say multiple schemes. It’s a cycle of what they’re going to bring back, so what you do is now you draw up a run,“ Mularkey said. ”For example, you’ve got six different defenses that they run, and our guys already know this. This is not going to surprise us by any means.

“We’re going to practice a lot of things out there on the practice field that we will not see on Sunday. They won’t show it, but what they do is they make you work all of it. We have it drawn up, we have the rules, we’ll talk about it, but it’s impossible to practice everything that you may see.”

So what the Titans expect is that whatever the Patriots come out with, they will have to make the proper adjustments on the sideline by recalling things that might not have originally been in the game plan per se, but are in the playbook somewhere.

Foxboro, even if they didn’t practice much for it.

“What they do, we’ll be prepared for. Typically, what you see in the beginning of the game is what the plan of attack is for them, at least that’s been their history,” Mularkey said. “We’ll have to make some adjustments on the sideline, but they won’t be brand new adjustments, we will have covered everything that they have done to this point.”

Mariota is bracing for the challenge that he will be facing this week against the complex Patriots system.

“I‘m sure he’s (Bill Belichick) going to game plan and we’ve just got to do our best to handle that, identify what’s going on and try to use our plays and try to use that as a mismatch and hopefully execute better,” Mariota said. “We’ve just got to trust our preparation, trust what the coaches put out there for us in terms of our game plan and trust our rules, things that held up throughout camp and throughout this entire season and do our best to handle it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Patriots lead series, 22-15-1. The Titans have not won against the Patriots since 2002, a span of five games in that period. The worst loss in franchise history came courtesy of a 59-0 beating on Oct. 18, 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Titans promoted practice squad safety Josh Aubrey to the active roster to replace running back Dexter McCluster. Aubrey has already spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and the Houston Texans in 2014 before coming to the Titans in the middle of camp this year and impressing enough to stick on the practice squad. Aubrey has a chance to be active this week because of a hamstring injury that starting strong safety Da‘Norris Searcy suffered against the Jets.

“I‘m just grateful for the opportunity, because I didn’t know if it was going to come this year or not. I worked hard in the offseason for this,” Aubrey said.

Interim coach Mike Mularkey said he likes Aubrey’s preparation, even while he was on the practice squad. It is something Aubrey said he dedicated himself to doing in the offseason.

“One of my goals in the offseason was to prepare like I‘m starting every week,” Aubrey said.

--Titans linebacker Avery Williamson talked about the challenge of facing the Patriots and Tom Brady.

Brady, a future Hall of Famer with four Super Bowl rings already, is someone that many of the Titans younger players grew up watching on TV. Now, on Sunday, they will be directly across from him. Williamson is one Titan eager for that task.

“It’s not every day you get to play against a Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s something that should be fun and it’ll be something that would be fun to take advantage to go out and make some plays against them,” Williamson said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 214 -- Number of yards passing Marcus Mariota needs to reach 3,000 and become the first Titans quarterback to reach that milestone since Matt Hasselbeck in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Don’t be in awe. If you do that, you’re going to get yourself embarrassed.” -- Interim coach Mike Mularkey on telling his young players about facing Tom Brady for the first time.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tennessee Titans - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Out: DT Mike Martin (knee), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder), S Da‘Norris Searcy (hamstring), WR Kendall Wright (ribs)

--Questionable: TE Phillip Supernaw (foot)

--Probable: LB David Bass (hip), DT Sammie Lee Hill (knee)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Out: LB Jonathan Freeny (hand), LB Eric Martin (illness)

--Doubtful: WR Julian Edelman (foot)

--Questionable: QB Tom Brady (illness), TE Scott Chandler (knee), S Patrick Chung (foot), LB Dont‘a Hightower (knee), G Josh Kline (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (ankle), WR Matt Slater (other-stinger)

--Probable: WR Danny Amendola (knee), CB Justin Coleman (hand), TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related), DE Chandler Jones (abdomen), C Bryan Stork (not injury related)

PLAYER NOTES

--The Titans claimed wide receiver Damaris Johnson off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Johnson has a total of 44 games of NFL experience with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Patriots, with 52 receptions for 601 yards.

Johnson also has experience as a kick returner, posting a 9.1 average on punt returns and 25.1 yards on kickoff returns.

Johnson played in 16 games for the Texans last season, including eight starts, with 31 receptions for 331 yards.

To make room for Johnson on the roster, the Titans placed linebacker Derrick Morgan on injured reserve after shoulder surgery. He had 4.5 sacks in 10 games this season after re-signing with the team as a free agent in the offseason.

--WR Kendall Wright (ribs) was not on the injury report Friday. He returned with some light running on the side Thursday.

--WR Andrew Turzilli had the first two catches of his brief career last Sunday and likely will have an expanded role this week if Kendall Wright can’t go.

--DT Sammie Hill (knee) returned to practice on Thursday. He has been given Wednesdays off in recent weeks to rest his surgically repaired knee.

--RB Dexter McCluster (wrist) was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. He broke his wrist against the Jets.

--RB Bishop Sankey gets a new lease on life for the time being with RB Dexter McCluster out for the final three games. Sankey, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday, figures to get a look as the Titans’ third-down back.

--LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) will have surgery to repair a left shoulder injury that he attempted to play through. The Titans will place him on injured reserve as soon as they make a decision on a corresponding roster move.

--S Josh Aubrey was added to the 53-man roster and could be active and at least playing a special teams role if S Da‘Norris Searcy cannot play this week vs. the Patriots.

GAME PLAN

--The Titans should probably start praying now and hope for a Christmas miracle on Sunday against the Patriots. As far as the game plan itself goes, the Titans have to find a way to get pressure on Tom Brady, something perhaps they can do against the young interior of the Patriots offensive line. They still have to keep Rob Gronkowski in check somehow. Offensively, the Titans need to establish some sort of run game in order to stay out of third-and-long situations for Marcus Mariota. Quite honestly, to stay close in this one, the Titans would need a big edge in the turnover battle and perhaps a big play or two on defense or special teams to go with mistake-free offensive play.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Titans defense vs. Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski.

Who can the Titans cover Gronk with? None of their linebackers would appear to be a good matchup, and the safeties are probably not up to the task by themselves either. Chances are, the Titans may try to have a linebacker bump Gronkowski off the line to disrupt the timing of his route. But they have to do this well, because if not, the run the risk of him running free as a big target for Tom Brady.

--Titans QB Marcus Mariota vs. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick loves to scheme, and surely will have some tricks up his sleeve for the rookie quarterback, no matter how well Mariota is adjusting to the pro game. Look for the Patriots to try and take away Delanie Walker and force Mariota to find other ways to move the football in the passing game.