Preview: Titans at Texans

The Tennessee Titans hope to get back rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota as they look to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit Houston on Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner returned to limited practice earlier in the week after missing the Titans’ last game due to a knee injury.

While the Titans continue to struggle, things have gotten even worse in Houston. The Texans lost star running back Arian Foster last week to a season-ending Achilles injury in a lopsided loss at Miami. Then, with calls for his firing by disgruntled fans increasing, Houston head coach Bill O‘Brien released backup quarterback Ryan Mallett after he missed the team’s flight to Miami last week. Despite all Houston’s problems, it is just a game out of first place in the woeful AFC South Division standings.

TV: CBS, 1 p.m., ET. LINE: Off. O/U: Off.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-5): Tennessee ranks 30th in the NFL with an average of 19.8 points per game and will go with Zach Mettenberger if Mariota is unable to play. The Titans also have problems on the other side of the ball as cornerbacks Jason McCourty and Perrish Cox are both questionable with hamstring injuries. Tennessee shut down Atlanta’s potent offense last week, improving to fourth in the league in yards allowed, but once again the Titans couldn’t do much offensively and lost for the 15th time in their last 16 games.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (2-5): O‘Brien had to iron out difficulties with Texans general manager Rick Smith over the release of Mallett, who played in five games this season. Houston re-signed T.J. Yates to replace Mallett but Brian Hoyer will continue to start. Hoyer has 11 thrown touchdown passes and three interceptions, helping the Texans to fourth in the NFL in passing as receiver DeAndre Hopkins (58 receptions, 776 yards) continues to emerge as one of the league’s best.

1. Texans DE J.J. Watt missed practice during the week with a minor back issue but is expected to play.

2. Houston won both meetings last season by double digits.

3. Houston ranks 28th in the league, allowing 28.4 points a game.

PREDICTION: Texans 28, Titans 20