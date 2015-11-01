Texans 20, Titans 6

HOUSTON -- J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus combined for six sacks of Tennessee quarterback Zach Mettenberger as the Houston Texans unleashed a relentless pass rush while dominating the Titans 20-6 on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Mercilus finished with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss filling in for starting linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back) while Watt added 2.5 sacks. The Texans (3-5) limited the Titans (1-6) to 211 total yards with Mettenberger passing for 171 yards on 22-of-31 passing while being sacked seven times.

The Texans weren’t exactly explosive on offense, mustering two short Nick Novak field goals after Tennessee turnovers yielded prime field position. But Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer delivered two touchdown passes on wondrously accurate throws, including a 21-yard strike to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the third snap of the second quarter and a 42-yard toss to receiver Nate Washington for a 17-6 lead with 3:38 left in the third.

Hoyer finished with 235 yards while completing 23 of 35 attempts. Sunday marked the first game without backup quarterback Ryan Mallett, who was released on Tuesday, and running back Arian Foster, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week against Miami.

Houston matched its franchise single-game record for sacks.

The Titans committed to the ground game prior to the intermission, attempting just 11 first-half passes. But as the deficit swelled they opened up the offense, paving the way for the Texans to seize upon Mettenberger, who tossed an interception with Tennessee mounting a promising drive as the third quarter came to a close. The Titans finished with a net of 125 passing yards.

NOTES: After going 3-of-4 for 22 yards on the opening drive, Titans QB Zach Mettenberger attempted only seven passes the remainder of the first half, completing three for 11 yards. Mettenberger tossed two critical interceptions last week against the Falcons. ... Texans rookie CB Kevin Johnson recorded his first career interception on the first play of the fourth quarter. ... With his 21-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins set a franchise record for career receiving yards through his first three seasons with 2,822. ... Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney (back) was in and out of the lineup throughout the first half. ... Texans S Kurtis Drummond forced a fumble by Titans KR Bishop Sankey in the second quarter but suffered a concussion on the play and did not return. ... Texans LT Duane Brown departed with a concussion in the third quarter. ... Titans WR Kendall Wright injured his left knee in the third quarter and did not return.