Fitzpatrick throws 6 TDs as Texans rout Titans

HOUSTON -- In the span of four weeks, Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick underwent the transformation from displaced starter to dynamic replacement and delivered a performance as surprising as it was timely.

Fitzpatrick passed for 358 yards and a career-best six touchdowns in his return to the starting lineup to lead the Houston Texans to a 45-21 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Fitzpatrick, benched following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 2, completed 24 of 33 attempts and posted a 147.5 passer rating substituting for Ryan Mallett, who was lost to a season-ending pectoral injury. Fitzpatrick tossed a pair of scoring passes to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose 238 receiving yards represented a career best.

”Like I said when we made Mallett the starter, it wasn’t all Fitzy’s fault,“ Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. ”We just felt like we were making a decision that was best for the team at the time.

“Like I said this week, maybe it helped Fitz to take a step back. Maybe that (the benching) helped Fitz to see how the offense was operated. He went in there and did a good job.”

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt also got in on the act, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick after his sack of quarterback Jake Locker resulted in a fumble. Watt recovered that fumble and his short return delivered Houston (6-6) possession at the Titans 24-yard line.

Watt has accounted for five touchdowns this season, three on offense.

Tennessee (2-10) dropped its sixth consecutive game. After surrendering 212 rushing yards to the Texans in the first meeting between the AFC South rivals on Oct. 26, the Titans allowed just 99 rushing yards on Sunday. But their inability to mount a pass rush against Fitzpatrick enabled him to pick apart the Titans secondary.

The Texans secured a 14-0 lead with haste, covering 80 yards on 14 plays on an opening drive capped by an 8-yard Fitzpatrick touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin.

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph followed with an interception of Titans starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger, a turnover that returned possession to the Texans at the Tennessee 20.

“We just make dumb mistakes that keep putting us deeper and deeper in a hole,” Mettenberger said. “It’s all about pride now and there’s a lot of prideful guys in that locker room.”

Four plays later, Fitzpatrick hit running back Arian Foster for a 7-yard scoring toss. Just prior to the intermission, Fitzpatrick and Hopkins completed the first of their two scoring connections, with Hopkins hauling in a 58-yard strike with 38 seconds left for a 24-0 lead.

“Fitz played a great game, calling audibles at the line, making plays with his feet,” said Hopkins, who finished with nine receptions in nine targets. “He doesn’t have the strongest arm but he’s a tough guy, and he’s going to go out there and give you his all.”

Mettenberger passed for 184 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a grade-1 AC sprain in his right shoulder, an injury suffered on a hit delivered by Watt.

The Titans totaled just 320 yards and punted on three consecutive possessions following the Mettenberger interception. The Titans had four turnovers, including two Locker interceptions.

“Obviously we didn’t make plays, especially in the first half,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. “I can think of three drops that could’ve converted drives or kept things going offensively and we missed opportunities to get off the field against them on that first drive. I’d say we didn’t start out very well the first half. We didn’t handle the situation very well.”

NOTES: The Texans’ 24-point halftime lead was their largest at the intermission this season. ... With his 36-yard scoring grab in the third quarter, Titans WR Kendall Wright set a personal single-season mark with five touchdown receptions. That catch was his 50th on the season, making Wright the second player in franchise history (Ernest Givins, 1986-88) with 50 receptions in each of his first three seasons. ... Texans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick became the eighth quarterback in league history to throw four touchdown passes in a game for three franchises (Buffalo, Tennessee). ... Titans WR Justin Hunter was sidelined by an abdominal injury in the first quarter and, despite returning to the game, was later hospitalized and remained in Houston for observation.