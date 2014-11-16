Preview: Vikings at Bears

The Chicago Bears hope that they have reached rock bottom, but the truth is that it really can’t get much worse. Coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 69 points, the Bears hope to right the ship Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was throttled by New England 51-23 and then had a bye week before absorbing a 55-14 pounding at the hands of Green Bay last Sunday.

“This has been a very disturbing stretch of three weeks,” said coach Marc Trestman, whose team became just the second in NFL history - and the first since the 1923 Rochester Jeffersons - to allow 50 points in back-to-back games. “There’s no doubt about it. But we’re focused in and the only way we can work our way out of this is to go get ready for Minnesota.” The Vikings won’t have Adrian Peterson, of course, as he continues to sit out in the wake of a child-abuse investigation, but a pair of rookies - quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Jerick McKinnon - have picked up some of the slack. “(Bridgewater has) done a good job, as well as the offense,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “The offensive line has done a good job and I think we’ve run the ball well.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Bears -3. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (4-5): All three of Bridgewater’s victories have been come-from-behind wins, but this will be the first cold weather NFL game for the Florida native. “I‘m feeling very confident,” he said. “I’ve been able to experience some cold games in college, but none like what I‘m going to face on this level. I know it’s going to be different, but it’s all going to be a mental thing. ... I think we’ll do pretty good.” Bridgewater should get a boost from McKinnon, who has run for 4.9 yards per attempt over the last three games, as well as tight end Kyle Rudolph, who is expected to return after missing six contests with a sports hernia.

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-6): One of the players who isn’t counting out the Bears, even after the ugliness of the last two weeks, is veteran defensive end Jared Allen. “I think we’ve got a good team,” said Allen, who spent the previous six seasons with the Vikings. “I came here for a reason and I still believe in this team and I still believe in what we have and I still believe in what we can accomplish.” Chicago allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw six touchdowns in the first half last week and has been outscored 80-7 in the first half over the last two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bridgewater is aiming to become the first quarterback in Vikings history to win four starts in his rookie season.

2. Chicago is 3-0 this season when QB Jay Cutler does not throw an interception and 0-6 when he has at least one pick.

3. The Bears are 0-3 at home in 2014 and have lost four straight at Soldier Field since defeating Dallas on Dec. 9.

PREDICTION: Bears 37, Vikings 24