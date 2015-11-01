Preview: Vikings at Bears

The Minnesota Vikings earned their first road victory last week and will try to make it two in a row when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears are coming off a bye week that gave them extra time to prepare for a Vikings defense that is tied for second in the NFL with an average of 17 points allowed.

Minnesota has held each of its first six opponents to 23 points or fewer and used Adrian Peterson and the rushing game to hold on to the ball for nearly 36 1/2 minutes in a 28-19 triumph over Detroit last week. Peterson blamed eating shrimp for an illness that briefly pushed him into the questionable category last week, but he rumbled for 98 yards in the win and is battling through nagging injuries to his hip, finger and ankle. “It’s going to take 11 guys playing good run defense to get (Peterson) stopped,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters. “You can be going along fine with him and then, all of a sudden, he breaks a 40- or 50-yarder or more. So you’ve got to be on point with him all the time.” Chicago’s defense enters the week 25th against the run, allowing opposing teams an average of 124.8 yards.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -1. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (4-2): Peterson’s presence is opening things up in the passing game for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who completed passes to 11 different receivers in last week’s win. “That’s our mindset going into any game, just to start fast, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game,” Bridgewater told reporters. “We want to be a balanced team. We know that teams are going to focus on Adrian and try and stop the run.” Bridgewater posted his first 300-yard passing performance of the season with 316 last week.

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-4): The biggest positive to come out of a 37-34 loss at Detroit prior to the bye week was the performance of Jay Cutler and the offense, which posted its highest point total of the season. Cutler threw for 353 yards in the loss and got a big boost from wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who racked up 147 yards and a touchdown after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury. “We expect more of that, that’s for sure,” receivers coach Mike Groh told ESPNChicago.com. “This is a good fit for (Jeffery) offensively, the things that we do from a schematic standpoint.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bears S Antrel Rolle (high ankle sprain) returned to practice this week and could play for the first time since Oct. 4.

2. Minnesota has lost seven straight games at the Bears.

3. Chicago released veteran DL Jeremiah Ratliff and signed free-agent DT Ziggy Hood during the bye week.

PREDICTION: Bears 27, Vikings 24