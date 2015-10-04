Preview: Vikings at Broncos

There are only seven undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos will try to remain a member of that group when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings are winners of two straight after dropping their season opener and Adrian Peterson is beginning to regain his MVP form after missing nearly an entire campaign.

There were questions about both Peterson and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning after slow starts to the season, but both have proven they still are potent offensive weapons over the last couple of games. Manning is in the process of combining his style of play with coach Gary Kubiak’s run-oriented offense, and he turned in his best performance of the season while operating out of the pistol formation in a 24-12 win at Detroit last Sunday. Peterson managed 31 yards in Minnesota’s season-opening loss at San Francisco but totaled 260 in home wins over Detroit and San Diego. The former MVP will be going up against a Denver front that ranks sixth in the NFL against the rush, allowing an average of 82.7 yards.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Broncos -7. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (2-1): The combination of a strong running game and a strong defense have set expectations high for Minnesota, and that defense could have cornerback Xavier Rhodes back from a concussion in time for Sunday. Rhodes and company are preparing for a test despite the fact that Denver enters the week 30th in the NFL in total offense with an average of 290.7 yards. “If you make a mistake, (Manning’s) going to find it,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters. “That’s one of the big things. Sometimes you make a mistake in some other ballgames and you get away with it because the quarterback didn’t see it. He’s not going to miss any. We’re going to have to be on point with everything we do.”

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (3-0): While Manning and the offense are just starting to round into form, the Denver defense has been one of the top units in the NFL from Week 1. The Broncos are limiting opponents to league-leading averages of 259 total yards and 176.3 passing yards while sitting second in the NFL with 10 takeaways, led by Aquib Talib’s two interceptions. ”We have a long way to go, but (the defense has) been special because it’s been deep with a lot of guys playing,” Kubiak told reporters. “And it has a special thing about when it gets its hands on the football, which it does a great deal, it makes big plays.”

1. Broncos T Ty Sambrailo (shoulder) was held out of practice Wednesday and is questionable.

2. Peterson needs one more TD to pass Randy Moss (93) for second place on Minnesota’s all-time list.

3. Denver is averaging 57 rushing yards and totaled one TD on the ground in the first three weeks.

PREDICTION: Broncos 28, Vikings 17