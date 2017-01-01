Bradford tosses 3 TDs as Vikings rout Bears

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sam Bradford was 25 of 33 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and Kyle Rudolph had 11 catches for 117 yards and a score as the Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 38-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Bradford was particularly sharp early, leading Minnesota to three touchdown drives in the first half, and the Vikings' defense accounted for five takeaways, including a fumble returned for a touchdown by Everson Griffen.

Jerick McKinnon added 110 total yards and scored touchdowns by rushing and receiving for Minnesota, which ended the season 8-8 after a 5-0 start.

Related Coverage Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Jordan Howard had 135 yards rushing for Chicago (3-13), which finished with the fewest wins in a 16-game season in franchise history. Quarterback Matt Barkley threw two interceptions and was 10 of 14 for 125 yards passing before being benched for David Fales in the fourth quarter. Barkley caught a touchdown from receiver Cameron Meredith.

For the final three quarters, two individuals hung from one of the stadium's support beams while displaying a banner protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The two rapelled down from the beam while play continued.

Picked up in a preseason trade from Philadelphia after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury, Bradford ended the season with the season with a 71.6 percent completion rate, the highest mark in NFL history.

Bradford was 4 of 4 for 64 yards on the opening drive, which culminated in a 16-yard touchdown on a swing pass to McKinnon.

The Bears drove 59 yards on their first possession but Barkley was intercepted by Xavier Rhodes at the goal line. Chicago had turnovers on its first two possessions as Minnesota built a 17-0 lead.

NOTES: Minnesota QB Sam Bradford established career highs with 395 completions and 3,877 yards. He broke the franchise record for single-season completions. ... TE Kyle Rudolph set a Vikings record for receptions in a season by a tight end with 83. He also set the franchise record for career receiving touchdowns for a tight end with 29. ... Chicago RB Jordan Howard had the seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season and established a team rookie rushing record with 1,313 yards this season. ... The Bears were without linebackers Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and Leonard Floyd (concussion). Sam Acho started for McPhee. ... RB Adrian Peterson (knee), guard Alex Boone (back), and receivers Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) were held out for Minnesota. Peterson missed the final two games of the season and ended the year with just 72 yards rushing in three games. Treadwell, the Vikings' first-round draft pick this year, had one catch all season. Diggs led Minnesota with 84 catches this season.