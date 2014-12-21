Preview: Vikings at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins look to put an end to their December swoon and keep their minuscule postseason hopes alive when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Miami has dropped consecutive lopsided decisions - being outscored 48-3 in the second half in the process - and lost four of six overall to raise questions about third-year coach Joe Philbin’s future in South Beach. A victory on Sunday as well as one in the season finale versus the visiting New York Jets may silence the growing speculation surrounding Philbin, but the Dolphins would still need a fair amount of help to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2008.

“As long as we are mathematically still in it, it’s not over,” wide receiver Mike Wallace said following Miami’s 41-13 loss to New England. While the Dolphins are still holding out hope for the postseason, the Vikings are playing out the string after falling for the third time in five outings with a 16-14 setback to Detroit last week. Rookie Teddy Bridgewater completed a season-high 31 passes for 315 yards against the Lions, but also threw two interceptions heading into Sunday’s clash versus his hometown team.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Dolphins -7. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (6-8): Bridgewater’s development in first-year coach Mike Zimmer’s offense has been aided by veteran Greg Jennings and in-season addition Charles Johnson. Jennings has reeled in a touchdown reception in three of his last four games while Johnson has two in that span - with a fumble on the goal line preventing a third in a 30-24 victory over the Jets on Dec. 7. Matt Asiata has assumed control of the beleaguered backfield, running for a score and adding a career-best seven receptions last week versus Detroit.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (7-7): Despite promising stretches, Ryan Tannehill is limping toward the end of his third season with just two touchdown passes against three interceptions over the last three weeks. Rookie Jarvis Landry had eight catches versus the Patriots and leads the club with 71 receptions while his 672 yards receiving trail only Wallace (804). A presence in the backfield would certainly help Miami as Lamar Miller has failed to eclipse 60 yards in his last four outings and has just one touchdown in his last six games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami DE Cameron Wake leads the team with 9.5 sacks, but has just one in the last five games.

2. Minnesota DE Everson Griffen ranks third in the NFC with 12 sacks.

3. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph had a season-high seven catches for 69 yards last week.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 20, Vikings 17