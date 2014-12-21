Dolphins rally past Vikings to save Philbin’s job

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins failed to make the playoffs for the sixth straight year but still managed to save their coach’s job.

Moments after Miami rallied to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 37-35 on Sunday at Sun Life Stadium, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced that coach Joe Philbin will return next season.

”You don’t have to keep asking me that question,“ Ross said, alluding to the rumors that Philbin would be fired after this season. ”The coach is coming back. The coach has a year on his contract, and we’re bringing him back.

“I believe in what we are building, and I believe in this coach. He’s the right guy.”

Miami was pushed out of the playoff race earlier Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back at Sun Life, the winning points were scored on a safety with 41 seconds left.

Vikings punter Jeff Locke fielded a low snap on one hop, and Dolphins backup defensive end Terrence Fede blocked the punt out of the end zone.

“We intimidated the long snapper, and he gave us a bad snap,” said Fede, crediting tight end Dion Sims and linebacker Jason Trusnik with the intimidation. “When I saw (the snap) on the ground, I aborted the mission and went for the block.”

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 396 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to help the Dolphins (8-7) end a two-game losing streak.

Tannehill’s performance spoiled the homecoming of his counterpart, Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is from Miami.

Bridgewater completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (6-9). Bridgewater is now 5-6 as a starter.

“It’s tough,” Bridgewater said of the loss, “especially being from Miami. I probably won’t hear the end of it.”

Early on, Minnesota had the better of play, taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Matt Asiata. The Vikings had a short field after Miami’s Caleb Sturgis came up short on a 56-yard field goal attempt.

The Vikings’ 10-play, 54-yard drive featured three conversions on third down, including the touchdown run.

Minnesota went up 14-0 after safety Harrison Smith blitzed Tannehill, blocked his pass, picked it off and returned it 11 yards to the Miami 23. Bridgewater cashed in by throwing a 21-yard TD pass to wide receiver Greg Jennings, who made an excellent grab of the high pass.

With 4:48 left in the second quarter, Miami cut its deficit to 14-7 on a 14-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims.

Blair Walsh’s 18-yard field goal -- which came on the last scrimmage play of the first half -- gave Minnesota a 17-7 lead. That capped an 86-yard drive that took just 64 seconds.

Miami closed its deficit to 17-14 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to wide receiver Mike Wallace. The pass deflected off the hands of cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who nearly had an interception.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Miami took a 21-17 lead on a 1-yard run by running back Lamar Miller. The drive was set up by an interception from defensive end Derrick Shelby, who caught a pass that bounced off the hands of Asiata after he was hit.

Minnesota cut its deficit to 21-20 on a 33-yard field goal by Walsh with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Miami went up 28-20 on a 7-yard TD reception by Wallace.

With 4:46 left in the fourth quarter, the Vikings tied the score 28-28 on an 8-yard diving touchdown catch by wide receiver Jarius Wright and a two-point conversion run by Asiata.

“That was a big momentum boost,” Asiata said of getting those eight points.

Dolphins rookie Jarvis Landry then slipped on the ensuing kickoff return and fumbled at his own 5. Safety Antone Exum recovered, and Asiata scored on the next play, a 5-yard run to give the Vikings a 35-28 lead.

With 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, Miami tied the score 35-35 on a 3-yard TD reception by running back Damien Williams.

“I told (our team) to play 60 minutes,” Philbin said. “That’s all they ever heard from me every time I went by the bench. I think (we) showed some resilience.”

NOTES: Among the Vikings’ inactives: LB Anthony Barr (knee), G Charlie Johnson (ankle) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle). ... This was Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater’s first game at Sun Life Stadium even though he grew up nearby, leading Miami Northwestern High to a No. 1 national ranking in 2007. ... Aside from the suspension of star RB Adrian Peterson after just one game, the Vikings were doomed this season by a 0-5 record within their division. ... Among the Dolphins’ inactives: G Nate Garner (migraines), RT Dallas Thomas (foot), RB Daniel Thomas (knee), LB Chris McCain (ankle) and S Don Jones (shoulder) ... Dolphins RT Jason Fox started for Dallas Thomas. ... Dolphins MLB Koa Misi (knee, hamstring) and OLB Jelani Jenkins (foot) returned to the starting lineup after missing one game. ... Dolphins CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder) was also active. ... Up next, Miami closes its regular season by playing host to the New York Jets. ... Minnesota plays host to the Chicago Bears.