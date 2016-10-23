Preview: Vikings at Eagles

Sam Bradford's days in the City of Brotherly Love were numbered the moment the Philadelphia Eagles maneuvered their way to select Carson Wentz with the second overall pick of the 2016 draft. A trade to the Minnesota Vikings followed fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's preseason knee injury, and Bradford's return to Philadelphia on Sunday provides the major storyline as the undefeated Vikings visit the Eagles.

"They (the Eagles) didn't want to trade me in the spring, so I figured they weren't going to trade me a week before the season," said the 28-year-old Bradford (league-best 70.4 percent completion percentage), reflecting on his asking for a trade following the draft and holdout from voluntary offseason workouts. The Wentz bandwagon began to gain national attention after Philadelphia won its first three games, only to lose steam as the Eagles yielded 21 first-half points in back-to-back setbacks. Wentz was sacked five times and hit on 11 occasions in a 27-20 loss to Washington and faces the top-ranked defense of Minnesota, which is averaging league bests in sacks per game (3.8), points allowed per contest (12.6) and a plus-11 turnover differential.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (5-0): Jerick McKinnon, who is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry behind a suspect offensive line, "erupted" for 85 yards versus the New York Giants on Oct. 3 and faces an Eagles squad that permitted 230 on the ground to the Redskins. Fellow running back Matt Asiata rolled up 101 yards from scrimmage (55 rushing, 46 receiving) and a touchdown in a 31-13 victory over Houston on Oct. 9 and had three scores in a 48-30 triumph over Philadelphia on Dec. 15, 2013. Adam Thielen reeled in a career-high seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown versus the Texans, but leading receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and fellow wideouts Jarius Wright (ankle) and Laquon Treadwell (thumb) were limited in practice this week.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (3-2): Protecting Wentz became a much harder task after veteran tackle Lane Johnson began serving his 10-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Rookie Halapoulivaati Vaitai endured an afternoon to forget in his place, highlighted by allowing two first-half sacks to Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. "He had a couple missed assignments early and felt like he settled into the game as the game wore on," coach Doug Pederson said. "He'll learn from it and be ready for (Minnesota)."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia WR Jordan Matthews has been limited to just seven receptions over his last two games, but has found the end zone in four consecutive home contests and amassed 100-plus yards receiving in three of those tilts.

2. Minnesota TE Kyle Rudolph scored a touchdown in three straight games before being limited to just two catches for 15 yards in his last contest.

3. The Eagles have committed 27 penalties for 225 yards in their last two games.

PREDICTION: Eagles 21, Vikings 20