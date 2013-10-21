Preview: Vikings at Giants

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Minnesota and the latest man up is newly acquired Josh Freeman, who will draw the start when the Vikings visit the winless New York Giants on Monday. Freeman, who opened the season with Tampa Bay and quickly fell out of favor, will be the third quarterback to start this season for Minnesota. Backup Matt Cassel failed to get the team into the end zone until the final minute in last week’s 35-10 home loss to Carolina.

New York, one of three winless teams remaining, had an 11-day break between games following a 27-21 defeat at Chicago - a division rival of the Vikings - on Oct. 10. That marked the lowest point total allowed by the Giants, who have surrendered a staggering 34.8 points per game, dead last in the league. Eli Manning has thrown an NFL-high 15 interceptions - matching his number from last season - and is a big reason why the Giants have committed a league-worst 23 turnovers.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (1-4): Freeman’s elevation to starter appeared to be a formality once he was signed less than two weeks ago following his release by the Buccaneers. “He’s done enough for us to say we want to give him this opportunity, which is something we had in mind when we acquired him,” Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. Freeman does have the luxury of leaning on standout running back Adrian Peterson, who is fourth in the league in rushing (483) but was limited to a season-low 62 yards last week following the death of his 2-year-old son two days earlier.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-6): New York is in the midst of its worst start since dropping nine in a row to start the 1976 season and the problems are widespread. Manning has been the biggest culprit in committing a stream of turnovers and that, combined with a non-existent running game, has placed inordinate pressure on a defense that sits at the bottom of the league with a mere five sacks. “Right now we’re careless with the football and it strikes right at my gut because that’s one of the things that we preach about the most,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said.

1. Giants RB Brandon Jacobs ran for 106 yards and two TDs last week but is dealing with a hamstring injury, necessitating the signing of RB Peyton Hillis.

2. Freeman threw for 27 TDs and more than 4,000 yards in 2012, but he completed only 45.7 percent of his passes with Tampa Bay this season.

3. The Giants ended a four-game losing streak in the series with a 21-3 win in December 2010, a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field after snow caused the roof to collapse at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.

PREDICTION: Giants 27, Vikings 23