Preview: Vikings at Lions

It took six weeks and an overtime, but the Detroit Lions finally picked up their first victory last week and are ready for more. The Lions will try to make it two straight when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Detroit was the last team in the NFL to secure its first win when it topped Chicago 37-34 in overtime last week and earned some redemption for quarterback Matt Stafford, who was benched late in the previous loss. Stafford threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, his highest total since going 32-of-53 for 286 yards and a pair of scores in a 26-16 loss at Minnesota in Week 2. The Vikings have yet to earn a road win and are 1-14-1 in their last 16 road games against NFC North rivals. “I think we’ve started fast at home pretty good,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters. “I think if we will continue to start fast, I think that helps. But again, handling the crowd noise, making sure we don’t turn the ball over. We’ve got to protect the quarterback better than what we’ve done on the road, those will all be big things.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (3-2): Adrian Peterson had his biggest game of the season with 134 yards against Detroit in Week 2 but has seen his yardage total steadily decline since, down to 60 on 26 carries in a 16-10 win over Kansas City last week. Peterson suffered an injury to a finger on his left hand in the game but is expected to play versus the Lions. “We’re trying to be a balanced team around here,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater told reporters.” We also know that we have one of the best running backs to ever play this game, so we would love to get that guy going. (Peterson) works extremely hard.”

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-5): Stafford’s big day coincided directly with a return to form by wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who finished with 166 yards and a score in the win after going three straight games without finding the end zone. “Can he still run by people? Absolutely,” coach Jim Caldwell told reporters. “Can he jump over the top over of folks and make catches? You better believe it. Can he score touchdowns? All right, he can do all of those things. So in that regard, I think his performance speaks for itself.” Johnson’s only other TD on the season came in Week 2 against the Vikings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Lions claimed T Michael Ola off waivers from San Diego and waived OL Taylor Boggs.

2. Minnesota DE Everson Griffen underwent precautionary heart-related testing after being deactivated last week but it expected to return to practice and play Sunday.

3. Stafford has 16 career TD passes and five interceptions in 11 career starts against the Vikings.

PREDICTION: Lions 23, Vikings 17