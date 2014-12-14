Lions 16, Vikings 14: Matthew Stafford threw for a touchdown and Matt Prater made three field goals - including the go-ahead kick in the closing minutes - as host Detroit rallied to seize first place in the NFC North.

Stafford completed 17-of-28 passes for a season-low 153 yards for the Lions (10-4), who managed just 233 total yards while improving to 7-1 at home. Calvin Johnson recorded 53 yards receiving and Golden Tate had the TD grab among his seven catches as Detroit won its third straight overall.

Teddy Bridgewater was 31-of-41 for 315 yards with a TD and two interceptions that helped the Lions rally from an early 14-0 deficit. Matt Asiata ran for a score and Greg Jennings made a TD catch, but kicker Blair Walsh was unsuccessful on three field-goal tries - including a desperation 68-yard attempt as time expired - as Minnesota (6-8) fell to 2-5 on the road.

Prater was good from 30 yards out with 3:45 left in the third quarter to cut the Lions’ deficit to 14-13, and Detroit blocked a 26-yard attempt by Walsh midway through the fourth to keep it that way. Prater finished the ensuing drive with the go-ahead boot from 33 yards away, Bridgewater was incomplete on a fourth-down try before the two-minute warning and Walsh’s long kick on the final play was short and wide left.

Asiata scored late in the first and Bridgewater found Jennings for an 8-yard TD five minutes into the second before the Lions even managed a first down, finally taking advantage of Bridgewater’s first pick when Stafford hit Tate from 7 yards out with 3:42 left in the half. Bridgewater threw another interception on his next pass to set up Prater’s 29-yard field goal as time expired to cut the Vikings’ lead to 14-10 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit is tied with Green Bay atop the division but defeated the Packers earlier in the year. The teams meet at Green Bay in Week 17. ... Lions RT LaAdrian Waddle left with a knee injury in the second half and did not return. ... Detroit RB Joique Bell led all players with 62 yards on the ground.