Preview: Vikings at Packers

Aaron Rodgers implored anxious fans of the Green Bay Packers to “relax” and then went out and made sure they were able to do just that with a brilliant performance in a lopsided rout at bitter rival Chicago on Sunday. With a much brighter outlook surrounding the team, Rodgers and Green Bay will host another NFC North opponent when the Minnesota Vikings pay a visit on Thursday night. The Packers are 6-1-1 in the last eight meetings, including a 26-26 tie at home last November.

Minnesota is hoping it won’t have to start its third quarterback in as many weeks after rookie Teddy Bridgewater injured an ankle during last week’s 41-28 victory over visiting Atlanta. Bridgewater, the No. 32 pick in this year’s draft, threw for 317 yards and ran for a touchdown Sunday in his first career start, but exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he is “hopeful” Bridgewater will play after an MRI exam came back clean, but the quarterback did sit out Monday’s practice.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Packers -9. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (2-2): Bridgewater was not the only rookie to make a big impression in Sunday’s win. Running back Jerick McKinnon, a converted quarterback out of Georgia Southern, ran for 135 yards on 18 carries as Minnesota rolled up 241 of its 558 yards on the ground after failing to score a TD in its previous seven quarters. Jarius Wright added eight catches for 132 yards to help spark an offense that has already lost stud running back Adrian Peterson following allegations of child abuse as well as starting quarterback Matt Cassel and tight end Kyle Rudolph to injury. Bridgewater on Tuesday declined to give a percentage on his chances of playing and his unavailability would open the door for former first-round pick Christian Ponder.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (2-2): Following pair of meager offensive outputs in losses sandwiched around a come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets, Rodgers was spectacular in the 38-17 romp in Chicago, throwing for 302 yards and fourth touchdowns while compiling a 151.2 passer rating. Jordy Nelson caught two more scoring passes and leads the league with 33 catches and 459 yards while fellow wideout Randall Cobb also went over 100 yards receiving and added two touchdowns to give him five on the season. There are concerns about second-year back Eddie Lacy, who has yet to surpassed 48 yards in a game following his 1,178-yard campaign as a rookie. The defense also is struggling, allowing 235 yards rushing and 496 total to the Bears.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodgers, who missed last November’s meeting versus Minnesota, is 29-2 in his last 31 at home.

2. Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson averaged 39.3 yards per kickoff return, including a 109-yard TD, in two games versus Green Bay last season.

3. Lacy scored twice and averaged 102 yards rushing in the two matchups with Minnesota in 2013.

PREDICTION: Packers 30, Vikings 20