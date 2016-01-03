Preview: Vikings at Packers

The NFC North division title and the No. 3 seed in the conference is on the line when the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. While both teams have already secured berths in the postseason, the ramifications will be huge: The winner will host a wild card team in the first round of the playoffs while the loser will hit the road as either the fifth or sixth seed.

The Packers stopped a three-game skid with a 30-13 victory at Minnesota on Nov. 22, but they were manhandled in a 38-8 beatdown at Arizona last week. “We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard and play better,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Everybody has to play better.” Following a stretch of three losses in four games, the Vikings moved back into contention for the division title with lopsided wins over Chicago and the New York Giants. Minnesota has won only once in its last 12 meetings at Lambeau Field.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Packers -3. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (10-5): While Green Bay was embarrassed by the Cardinals, Minnesota lost a narrow 23-20 decision at Arizona in Week 14 before destroying the Bears and Giants by a combined 53 points. Second-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for six TD passes and zero interceptions over his last three games, but he was sacked six times and Adrian Peterson was held to 45 yards on 13 carries in the first meeting against the Packers. Minnesota ranks sixth in the league with an average of 19.3 points allowed, but it is vulnerable against the run and gave up 100 yards rushing to Eddie Lacy in November.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (10-5): Green Bay appeared to be getting back on track after averaging 28.3 points during a three-game winning streak, but surrendered nine sacks and managed only 178 total yards in the crushing defeat at Arizona. Rodgers had two fumbles returned for touchdowns while posting his second-lowest totals in completions (15) and yards (151) while failing to connect on 60 percent of his passes for the seventh time in 10 games. Lacy has been held to 83 yards in his last two games while leading receiver Randall Cobb has eight receptions for only 55 yards in that same span.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rodgers has won 10 of his last 11 versus the Vikings, throwing for 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2. Peterson has rushed for 455 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games at Green Bay, playoffs included.

3. Minnesota’s last win at Green Bay came in 2009, with ex-Packer Brett Favre at QB.

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Vikings 20