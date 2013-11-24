Vikings 26, Packers 26 (OT)

Packers 26, Vikings 26: Matt Flynn came off the bench to rally Green Bay from 16 points down in the fourth quarter and both teams kicked short field goals in overtime to settle for a rare tie.

Flynn replaced an inaccurate Scott Tolzien in the second half and finished 21-for-36 for 218 yards including a touchdown as Green Bay (5-5-1) snapped its three-game losing streak. Powerhouse rookie running back Eddie Lacy bulled his way for 110 yards on 25 carries including a 3-yard touchdown as the Packers rallied from a 23-7 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Adrian Peterson paced Minnesota (2-8-1) with 146 yards rushing on 32 carries and a touchdown as the two teams played to the NFL’s fourth tie since 2000. Christian Ponder was 21-for-30 passing for 233 yards a touchdown.

Tolzien gave Green Bay the lead using a pump fake and a spin move to score from six yards out in the first quarter. Minnesota got a pair of Blair Walsh field goals before Peterson scored from a yard out with 50 seconds to go in the first half as the Vikings took a 13-7 lead into the break.

Minnesota made it 20-7 early in the fourth quarter when Ponder hit tight end Rhett Ellison alone in the flat for a 12-yard score. After another Walsh field goal, Lacy scored from three yards out, Flynn hooked up with Jarrett Boykin for a 6-yard score, and Mason Crosby tied the contest with a 27-yard field with 46 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Packers RB Johnathan Franklin left the game after suffering a concussion which occurred while returning the game’s opening kickoff. ...Peterson has scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of his seven seasons in the league. ...Crosby capped Green Bay’s first OT drive with a 20-yard field goal but Walsh answered for the Vikings with a 35-yarder.