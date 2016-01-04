Vikings shut down Packers, win NFC North title

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There is a purple reign in the NFC North.

The Minnesota Vikings ended the Green Bay Packers’ four-year run as NFC North champions by toppling the Green Bay Packers 20-13 Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings (11-5) won a third consecutive game to earn the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, and they will host the sixth-seeded Seattle Seahawks (10-6) next Sunday.

“I‘m proud of this football team,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “You know, we started out two years ago trying to build something special. These guys fight, they work hard, they do things right. Like I told them last night, it’s not a surprise that we are where we’re at. They’ve earned this opportunity, and we have to go take it, and I think that we played with a lot of heart tonight.”

Green Bay (10-6) lost its second in a row, fell to the No. 5 seed and will play next weekend at Washington. The Redskins (9-7) won the NFC East.

“We’re a playoff team,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “There’s six NFC teams in the playoffs. We’re the fifth seed. We had an excellent opportunity at home to be the third seed. Didn’t take care of it. There’s not a big difference, trust me, between one and six.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped Green Bay rally from a 20-3 deficit to pull within 20-13 with 5:35 remaining in regulation. Vikings returner Cordarrelle Patterson broke into the clear on the ensuing kickoff, but kicker Mason Crosby stripped the ball around the Green Bay 30, and Packers safety Micah Hyde recovered at the 23.

Related Coverage Preview: Vikings at Packers

A 17-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Randall Cobb, a 37-yard long ball to wide receiver James Jones and a 13-yard screen to fullback John Kuhn made it first-and-goal at the 10. A completion for no yards, a 3-yard sack by defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and an incompletion made it fourth down from the 13. After the Packers burned their second timeout, Rodgers’ end-zone pass to Jones was intercepted by Xavier Rhodes.

“It was just going over the Packers all week (on film),” Rhodes said. “Aaron Rodgers getting out of the pocket and then guys scrambling, going deep, so I just stayed on my man, turned around and I was just in the right place at the right time.”

The Vikings almost gave the Packers another chance on the next play, with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Adrian Peterson botching the exchange, but Peterson pounced on the loose ball. Minnesota punted, and Green Bay took the ball at its 42 with 58 seconds to play and no timeouts.

Rodgers converted a fourth-and-10 with a 12-yard completion to tight end Richard Rodgers. A subsequent 1-yard completion to Richard Rodgers made it fourth-and-2. The Packers managed to snap the ball before time expired, but Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary was deflected in the end zone as the Vikings clinched the victory.

The Viking scored the game’s first touchdown with 10:32 left in the third quarter. Taking possession at their 42 after the defense forced a three-and-out on Green Bay’s opening possession of the half, Bridgewater hit receiver Jarius Wright for 11, Peterson ran for 10 and receiver Adam Thielen gained 26 on a fly sweep. On third-and-2 from the 3, Peterson appeared to be jammed up at the line of scrimmage but kept churning to get to the goal line for a 13-3 lead.

Given the inept state of the Packers’ offense, the margin seemed insurmountable barring a big Vikings mistake. And then Bridgewater committed one.

On third-and-5 midway through the third quarter, Bridgewater faced pressure from linebackers Mike Neal and Joe Thomas before throwing a left-handed to receiver Mike Wallace. Hyde made a one-handed, backhanded interception at the Minnesota 43.

It didn’t matter, though. On third-and-12, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen beat left tackle Josh Sitton and swatted the ball away from Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn scooped up the loose ball and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 20-3 lead with 4:28 to go in the quarter. It was the third defensive touchdown against the Packers in the past two games.

Green Bay finally put together a scoring drive after going empty on six consecutive possessions, with Aaron Rodgers hitting Richard Rodgers for a 16-yard touchdown, making it 20-10 with 13:27 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Packers got a stop as the Vikings briefly went without Peterson (back) and got right back to work on offense. A 25-yard completion to Jones was the big play, but Griffen sacked Rodgers on third-and-3 to kill the drive. Crosby’s 43-yard field goal brought the Packers within 20-13 with 5:35 remaining.

“We came out and kind of threw caution to the wind and took some shots down the field and made some plays,” Aaron Rodgers said of the comeback.

The Vikings led 6-3 at halftime, sparked by their special teams and a defense that held Green Bay to 104 yards and 1-of-6 on third down.

Minnesota struck first, keyed by a 41-yard run by Thielen on a fake punt. Thielen, the personal protector, took the direct snap and ran to the left for easily the biggest play by either team in the half. The drive stalled, though, as the Vikings called three consecutive passes, with Bridgewater sacked on first down and throwing deep incompletions on the next two before kicker Blair Walsh booted a 39-yard field goal.

Green Bay retaliated with a 15-play scoring drive for the tying field goal. The Packers ran the ball 10 times, including running back Eddie Lacy bulling ahead for a gain of 2 to convert a fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 41.

The defenses settled in from there, with both teams punting twice and getting one first down apiece, before the Vikings took the lead on Walsh’s 32-yarder with 2:55 left in the half. Bridgewater hit Thielen for 16 and running back Jerick McKinnon for 15 to start the drive, and a personal foul on linebacker Clay Matthews moved the ball to the 11. On third-and-8, Matthews sacked Bridgewater to force the kick.

NOTES: Seattle won at Minnesota 38-7 on Dec. 6. ... Green Bay OLB Julius Peppers’ second-quarter sack gave him 10.5 for the season. He has nine career seasons of 10-plus sacks, tied with John Randle for the fourth-most in NFL history behind Bruce Smith (13), Reggie White (12) and Kevin Greene (10). .... The Packers were without LT David Bakhtiari (ankle) and CB Sam Shields (concussion). Pro Bowl LG Josh Sitton moved to tackle and Lane Taylor stepped in at guard. ... DT Linval Joseph (foot) was inactive for the Vikings. ... The Packers were swept at home by their division foes for the first time since 1968. ... Vikings RB Adrian Peterson won the NFL rushing title. He started the night with a 16-yard edge over Tampa Bay’s Doug Martin and added 67 yards to his total to finish with 1,485. It is Peterson’s third rushing crown and, at age 30, he is the second-oldest rushing champion behind Curtis Martin, who was 31 when he won it for the Jets in 2004.