Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

NT Fred Evans (knee) missed the Cowboys game and might not be ready on a short week. If he’s out, it will mean more snaps from rookie first-round pick Sharrif Floyd, who has promise, but has had a quiet rookie year.

SS Jamarca Sanford (groin) didn’t play Sunday and is expected to miss Thursday as well. He was replaced by struggling Mistral Raymond. Raymond continues to take bad angles and miss tackles, turning what should be short gains into long ones.

NT Letroy Guion (chest/knee) might not be able to play. His backup normally is Fred Evans, but Evans also is banged up and didn’t play against the Cowboys.

CB Chris Cook (hip) missed Sunday’s game, but was able to practice on a limited basis this week. If he’s unable to play, the Vikings might have to shift their corners around, as they did last week. Left cornerback Josh Robinson moved to Cook’s right side and rookie Xavier Rhodes started on the left side.

RB Matt Asiata (shoulder) has missed two straight games, one because of his shoulder and last week primarily because his father was killed in a car accident the week before. He might be able to play Thursday, which will help on special teams.

TE Rhett Ellison (ankle) has missed the past two games and three on the season. He has a high ankle sprain and might not make it again on Thursday. The Vikings are hoping to get him back because they’ll need help at the position with Rudolph out for about a month or longer.

RT Phil Loadholt (concussion) is out. His replacement, J‘Marcus Webb, is a huge step down. On his second snap of Sunday’s game, Webb whiffed on a block that resulted in a sack, strip, fumble and Cowboys touchdown in the Vikings’ end zone. The Vikings might have to promote Kevin Murphy from the practice squad.

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) fractured his left foot and will be out about a month or longer. The No. 1 tight end job now falls to John Carlson, who has been a disappointment since signing with the team before the 2012 season.

LG Charlie Johnson (elbow) might not be able to play on Thursday. It would be the first game he has missed since joining the Vikings in 2011. If he can’t play, veteran interior backup Joe Berger would start. Berger is primarily a center, but can play either guard spot well enough.

CB Xavier Rhodes (knee) was injured late in the Cowboys game, but is expected to play Thursday. Whether he makes it through the game is another matter. Rhodes, a rookie first-round pick, has been the team’s best cornerback, but that’s not saying much this year. If he goes down, it puts A.J. Jefferson or Marcus Sherels on the field more. Jefferson did have an interception last week.