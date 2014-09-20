FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 21, 2014

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DT Sharrif Floyd (shoulder) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

T Phil Loadholt (ankle) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

LB Michael Mauti (foot) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

WR Rodney Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

CB Xavier Rhodes (groin) is probable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

LB Brandon Watts (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

LB Chad Greenway (hand, rib) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

