Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

LB Anthony Barr will have season-ending knee surgery, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday (Dec. 19).

LB Anthony Barr (knee) is out of Sunday’s game.

LB Anthony Barr will have season-ending knee surgery, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday. Barr, the ninth pick in the draft this year, missed the last two games with the injury, which Zimmer called a “slight meniscus tear.” Zimmer called the procedure “very minor.” Barr finished his rookie season with four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

G Charlie Johnson (ankle) is out of Sunday’s game.