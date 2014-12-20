FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Anthony Barr will have season-ending knee surgery, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday (Dec. 19).

LB Anthony Barr (knee) is out of Sunday’s game.

LB Anthony Barr will have season-ending knee surgery, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday. Barr, the ninth pick in the draft this year, missed the last two games with the injury, which Zimmer called a “slight meniscus tear.” Zimmer called the procedure “very minor.” Barr finished his rookie season with four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

G Charlie Johnson (ankle) is out of Sunday’s game.

