Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

LB Anthony Barr (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Vikings Saturday (Dec. 27).

LB Josh Kaddu was signed by the Vikings from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Kaddu spent the last 14 weeks of the season with the Vikings practice squad. Kaddu went through training camp and the 2014 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2012, Kaddu played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in five games between the 2012 and 2013 seasons before signing with the Eagles during the 2014 offseason.