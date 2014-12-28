FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
December 28, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Anthony Barr (knee) was placed on reserve/injured by the Vikings Saturday (Dec. 27).

LB Josh Kaddu was signed by the Vikings from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 27). Kaddu spent the last 14 weeks of the season with the Vikings practice squad. Kaddu went through training camp and the 2014 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2012, Kaddu played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in five games between the 2012 and 2013 seasons before signing with the Eagles during the 2014 offseason.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.