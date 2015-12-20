FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
December 20, 2015 / 9:54 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Scott Crichton was placed on injured reserve with a concussion and neck injury. He was injured in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals in a Thursday night game. He had eight tackles in 13 games this season.

DE Scott Crichton (concussion/neck) was placed on reserve/injured by the Vikings Saturday (Dec. 19).

DE Zach Moore was signed from the practice squad. He spent the first 14 weeks of the season on the practice squad. He was originally drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2014. Moore recorded three assisted tackles and a half-sack in eight games for New England.

DE Zach Moore was signed by the Vikings from their practice squad Saturday (Dec. 19).

