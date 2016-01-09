Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

RB Adrian Peterson (back) is listed as probable after being a full participant in Friday’s practice. Peterson told reporters on Thursday that he would be “ready to roll on Sunday” in the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

DT Kenrick Ellis (ankle) will miss Sunday’s wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

DE Everson Griffen (shoulder) is listed as probable for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

DT Linval Joseph is expected back from a foot ailment and is listed as probable for the Vikings’ wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Joseph has missed four of the past five games. He played against the New York Giants on Dec. 27 but then missed the regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers.