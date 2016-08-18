Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

RG Brandon Fusco (unspecified injury) will miss his second straight preseason game. He'll be replaced by Joe Berger, who also is fighting John Sullivan for the starting center job.

DT Sharrif Floyd (knee) will miss his second straight preseason game when the Vikings play at Seattle on Thursday. He'll be replaced by Tom Johnson.

MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) will miss his second straight preseason game. He'll be replaced by Audie Cole.

QB Teddy Bridgewater has accepted the team's challenge to "let it loose" more this year. He is stepping up in the pocket decisively and looking to move the ball downfield rather than just dump it off to a running back. His 22-yard completion to Adam Thielen over the middle in traffic against the Bengals was an example of the kind of acceptable risk Bridgewater refused to take a year ago.

WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the first preseason game because of a shoulder injury, is expected to play Thursday.

CB Terence Newman, who missed the first preseason game because of injury, is expected to play on Thursday in Seattle.

RB Adrian Peterson, who came to camp with a hamstring injury, looks as strong and as fit and fast as ever. The 31-year-old reigning NFL rushing champion also appears mentally determined to tie Curtis Martin's record for oldest rushing champion. It remains uncertain whether he will play in any preseason games.

PR Marcus Sherels missed last week's practices and preseason game, but returned this week after spending time with his older brother, Mike. Mike, a University of Minnesota assistant coach, was in the hospital with an undisclosed ailment.

LG Willie Beavers, a rookie fourth-round draft pick, has the size (6-5, 322) to be a mauler on the interior line. But he also looks like he needs a year to get NFL strong. In a drill during Tuesday's practice, Beavers was supposed to execute a crossing block with the center. But nose tackle Shamar Stephen (6-5, 310) destroyed the play when his force turned Beavers almost completely around.