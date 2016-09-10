Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

QB Teddy Bridgewater had a successful knee surgery on Thursday, the team announced. "Teddy Bridgewater had his left knee surgically repaired yesterday," Eric Sugarman, the Vikings' director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer, said in a statement released Friday. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. The knee dislocation resulted in Teddy needing a multi-ligament reconstruction. I was able to be present in Dallas, support Teddy and observe the entire procedure. The repair was excellent and gives Teddy every reason to be very optimistic. Teddy already began the rehab process yesterday, will return to Minnesota to continue on the road to recovery very soon and looks forward to getting back on the field." Bridgewater underwent the operation to repair the ACL in the left knee that he also dislocated on Aug. 30 during practice. He will be sidelined all of this season and his availability for the 2017 campaign will be determined at a later time.

C Joe Berger signed a one-year contract extension on Friday. Berger, who took a $985,000 base salary into the 2016 season, is in his 12th NFL season and his sixth year with the Vikings. He has 54 starts in 115 career games, including time with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.