DT Sharrif Floyd (knee) also was officially ruled out after being held out of practice all week.

LB Eric Kendricks was ruled out for Sundat with a concussion.

RB Jerick McKinnon is questionable after missing last Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

G Zac Kerin (hand) was ruled out for Sunday.

G Alex Boone was ruled out for Sunday with a concussion.

DT Tom Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday.

S Andrew Sendejo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday.