9 months ago
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 24, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 9 months ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Stefon Diggs, nursing an ailing knee, did not participate in Tuesday's or Wednesday's practice and is questionable tof Thursday's game in Detroit. Diggs leads the Vikings in receptions (67) and receiving yards (747)

CB Terence Newman (neck) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

CB Captain Munnerlyn, who has an ankle injury, is questionable for the Vikings' game at Detroit on Thursday.

S Harrison Smith, who leads the Vikings with 73 tackles, is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday's game in Deroit.

