Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

WR Stefon Diggs, nursing an ailing knee, did not participate in Tuesday's or Wednesday's practice and is questionable tof Thursday's game in Detroit. Diggs leads the Vikings in receptions (67) and receiving yards (747)

CB Terence Newman (neck) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

CB Captain Munnerlyn, who has an ankle injury, is questionable for the Vikings' game at Detroit on Thursday.

S Harrison Smith, who leads the Vikings with 73 tackles, is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday's game in Deroit.