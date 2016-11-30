Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

WR Stefon Diggs, who missed last week's game because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Tuesday and should play on Thursday.

CB Terence Newman is expected to return after missing the Lions game because of a neck injury. The 38-year-old will play the Dallas team that drafted him fifth overall way back in 2003.

C Joe Berger (concussion) still has not been cleared and will not play Thursday. Second-year pro Nick Easton, who filled in well when Berger went down in the first half at Detroit on Thursday, will get his first NFL start.

RB Adrian Peterson was spotted running off to the side Tuesday during the team's final practice for Thursday's game against the Cowboys. It wasn't the first time Peterson was allowed to run sprints since his Sept. 22 surgery to repair a torn meniscus. But it was the first time reporters have been allowed to see the future Hall of Famer run. Coach Mike Zimmer remains tight-lipped on when, or if, Peterson will come off injured reserve. The team is saving it's one move off IR for Peterson.

PR Marcus Sherels (rib) did not practice Tuesday and is expected to miss his second straight game.