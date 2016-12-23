Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

RG Brandon Fusco (concussion) did not practice again on Thursday and could be shut down for the season. He missed the Colts game because of his second concussion of the season. If he doesn't play, the Vikings will continue to go with Joe Berger at right guard and Nick Easton at center.

WR Stefon Diggs (hip) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. He caught only two passes for 13 yards in the Colts game, but is expected to play and have a bigger impact on Saturday.

WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle) did not practice again on Thursday. He didn't play against the Colts and has only one catch all season.

RB Adrian Peterson did not practice again Thursday because of a groin injury he suffered in last week's return from injured reserve. Peterson missed 11 games because of a torn meniscus. He returned for the 34-6 loss to the Colts, carrying the ball only six times for 22 yards and a fumble during a 12-snap outing.

FS Harrison Smith returned to the field Thursday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the Dec. 1 loss to the Cowboys. "He moved pretty good," said coach Mike Zimmer, who listed Smith as having had limited participation in Thursday's short outdoor practice, the final one before Saturday's must-win game at Green Bay. Look for Smith, a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight year, to play, which will be a huge boost over undrafted second-year player Anthony Harris.

FB Zach Line, who suffered a concussion against the Colts, was limited again in Thursday's practice.

CB Trae Waynes, who missed the Colts game because of a concussion, had full participation on Thursday after being limited in Wednesday's practice.