8 months ago
Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
January 1, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 8 months ago

Minnesota Vikings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Fruechte spent the 2015 season on the Vikings' practice squad after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. He spent this offseason with the Vikings and rejoined Minnesota's practice squad in September after a brief stint on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

S Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad on Saturday. Sendejo started 14 games in his sixth NFL season, recording 69 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He also contributed on special teams, recording six tackles.

