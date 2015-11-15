Preview: Vikings at Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings will have Teddy Bridgewater at the helm when they attempt to extend their winning streak to five games against the host Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Bridgewater suffered a concussion in last week’s 21-18 overtime victory over St. Louis but was cleared to practice on Wednesday.

With the win, the Vikings pulled even with Green Bay atop the NFC North. Minnesota’s sixth-ranked pass defense will be put to the test by Oakland’s Derek Carr, who has thrown 11 touchdown passes and only one interception over his last three games. The Raiders have scored at least 34 points in each of those contests but were denied a third straight victory last week in Pittsburgh, where they allowed a last-second field goal after rallying from a 35-21 fourth-quarter deficit to forge a tie. Oakland had its own head-injury scare in Week 9 as Latavius Murray suffered a concussion versus the Steelers, but the AFC’s leading rusher returned to practice on Thursday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Raiders -3. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (6-2): Linval Joseph was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-high 10 tackles, which were the most by a Vikings defensive tackle in 10 years. Joseph joined John Randle (five), Keith Millard and Kevin Williams as the franchise’s only defensive tackles to earn the award. Adrian Peterson’s next rushing touchdown will be the 91st of his career, which will snap a tie with Hall-of-Famers Eric Dickerson and Curtis Martin for 12th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (4-4): Michael Crabtree has become one of Carr’s favorite targets, as the veteran has recorded four of his five touchdown catches this season over the last three weeks. While Oakland has been on a scoring spree, its defense hasn’t exactly put forth stellar performances. The team enters Week 10 ranked 30th in total defense after allowing an astounding 597 yards against Pittsburgh.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Peterson, who is 242 yards away from his seventh career 1,000-yard season, is second to Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders (20) with 17 career TD runs of at least 40 yards.

2. Oakland WR Amari Cooper leads all rookies in receptions (45), receiving yards (653) and touchdown catches (four).

3. Minnesota, which is 1-5 all-time in Oakland, has not visited the Raiders since dropping a 28-18 decision on Nov. 16, 2003.

PREDICTION: Raiders 27, Vikings 23