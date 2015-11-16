Peterson’s 203-yard day helps Vikings defeat Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Minnesota Vikings stand alone atop the NFC North after beating the Oakland Raider 30-14 on Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

Just don’t expect the Vikings to spend much time enjoying the view.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” said Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, who had a pair of interceptions. “It does feel good, but at the same time we still have quite a few games left. Our biggest deal is we got to keep stringing wins together. Everything at the end of the season if we do that will take care of itself.”

Adrian Peterson rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and the Vikings (7-2) won their fifth straight game. They moved a game ahead of Green Bay (6-3), which lost to Detroit, and will face the Packers this week at home.

“The only thing that matters is where we finish the season at,” Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “So, we can’t just be satisfied with being where we are today. We have to continue to work hard, continue to just ride the wave that we have now.”

Bridgewater completed 14 of 22 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter for Minnesota.

Peterson, the NFL’s leading rusher with 961 yards, carried 26 times and scored on an 80-yard sprint to seal the victory.

“Oh, man, he can do it all,” Raiders safety Charles Woodson said of Peterson. “He’s a big back. He’s fast. He’s patient. He finds holes in defenses like no other running back does, and then once he hits it, it’s lights out. He’s one of the best in the game and he showed that today.”

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 29 of 43 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Raiders (4-5), who lost their second straight game. Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught five passes for 79 yards.

“When you lose, it’s tough,” Carr said. “You have to rely on your foundation. You have to rely on what you believe in. This team and everybody believes in one another.”

The Vikings led 20-14 at halftime and, after a scoreless third quarter, had a chance to extend their lead early in the fourth when Blair Walsh lined up for a 39-yard field goal attempt. But Raiders cornerback Keith McGill, rushing off the right edge, got a hand on the football, sending it wide left.

Minnesota forced a quick punt and took over on its 21 with 9:31 left. On second-and-9, Bridgewater hit rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs with a short pass over the middle. Diggs juked safety Nate Jones and raced to the Oakland 41 for a 37-yard gain.

The Vikings marched to the Raiders 16, and Walsh nailed a 34-yard field goal, giving them a 23-14 lead with 3:50 left.

The Raiders drove to the Vikings 10, but on first down, Carr tried to hit wide receiver Andre Holmes in the back right corner of the end zone, and Newman made a leaping interception.

“They went hurry-up, and I had Andre Holmes, who obviously is a favorable matchup for them, him being 6-4, me being 5-12-ish,” Newman said, smiling. “I got a good look at it when I dropped and turned. I just saw the ball in the air and tried to box him out. I was playing for an incompletion, but it just so happened I tipped it up and I pulled it down.”

On the next play, Peterson raced 80 yards for a touchdown, increasing Minnesota’s lead to 30-10 with 1:50 remaining.

“Just running hard, man,” Peterson said. “The offensive line was doing a great job. They were bending, they kept bending. We were stretching them out. Finally we broke one.”

The Vikings grabbed a 13-0 lead on Bridgewater’s 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rhett Ellison on their opening drive, Walsh’s 20-yard field goal with 1:32 left in the first quarter and his 38-yarder with 10:33 left in the half.

Oakland cut Minnesota’s lead to 13-7 with 5:54 left in the first half on Carr’s 10-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Clive Walford. They moved ahead 14-13 when Carr fired a 34-yard touchdown pass Holmes with 1:52 showing.

Minnesota answered quickly. Patterson fielded Sebastian Janikowski’s squib kick into a stiff wind and returned 93 yards for a touchdown. Patterson angled toward the left sideline, got a wall of blockers and turned on the jets, sprinting into the end zone.

”It was big,“ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Patterson’s touchdown. It gave us a chance to get the lead back. I felt like we had dominated the first half. We gave up two bad plays defensively, but I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half.”

NOTES: Raiders OL Tony Bergstrom made his second career start and first at center, replacing injured C Rodney Hudson (sprained right ankle), who was inactive. ... Vikings starting MLB Eric Kendricks (ribs) was inactive. Starting OLB Chad Greenway moved to middle linebacker, and OLB Brandon Watts started in Greenway’s spot. ... Raiders S Nate Allen, who was activated Saturday from the injured reserve/designated for return list, started against Minnesota. ... Vikings CB Terence Newman had his first two interceptions of the season.