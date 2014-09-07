Vikings bury Rams, 34-6

ST. LOUIS -- His players were celebrating a surprising blowout win in his first game as an NFL head coach.

But minutes after his Minnesota Vikings started the season with a 34-6 rout of the St. Louis Rams, Mike Zimmer had already moved on to next week’s assignment.

“I like how this team works, and it was good to get on the road and get a win,” he said. “But we’ve got a lot of things to clean up.”

Zimmer’s disclaimer aside, Minnesota clearly was the sharper team in the Edward Jones Dome, holding punchless St. Louis to a pair of second-half field goals and notching five sacks while playing a turnover-free game on offense.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson delivered the game-breaking play, a 67-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left in the third quarter, and quarterback Matt Cassel was an efficient 17 of 25 for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

“We’re not surprised, because we know that this is the way we can play,” Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson said.

Meanwhile, the Rams delivered a real clunker in which nothing good happened, aside from wide receiver Brian Quick’s career-high seven catches for 99 yards. They managed just 72 yards on the ground, quarterback Shaun Hill left at halftime with a thigh injury and the defense gave up 186 yards on the ground.

“We came out and worked real hard in the offseason and training camp,” linebacker Alec Ogletree said. “We didn’t come out (today) and have the game we were capable of having. We have to put this behind us.”

Minnesota never trailed, but led only 13-3 when Patterson put things away. Lining up at running back on a first down play, Patterson burst around right tackle, cut back to his left and broke three tackles, finally diving across the goal line. It was his second consecutive regular-season game with a touchdown run of 50-plus yards.

“When you get a one-play drive like that, that’s big,” Zimmer said. “We always want to get our playmakers the ball, no matter whether it’s throwing it or catching it. I thought we had a good plan.”

The Vikings turned it into a laugher with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a seven-yard scoring strike with 6:27 left and free safety Harrison Smith lugged an interception 81 yards to the end zone at the 2:57 mark.

Smith victimized backup quarterback Austin Davis, who relieved Hill to start the second half. Davis went 16 of 23 for 192 yards and led the offense to 56 and 46-yard field goals by place-kicker Greg Zuerlein, but was sacked four times.

Hill, who replaced Sam Bradford after the four-year starter tore his ACL in the third preseason game Aug. 23, was 8 of 13 for 81 yards but threw an interception to Robinson that set up Cassel’s eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Jennings with 21 seconds left in the first half.

Hill said that he intends to play next week at Tampa Bay.

Place-kicker Blair Walsh drilled 52 and 46-yard field goals for Minnesota, which also got 75 yards on 21 carries from running back Adrian Peterson.

It all added up to a debut Zimmer probably won’t forget for a while.

“To come out and play like that and win coach’s first game,” Robinson said, “will only help our confidence.”

NOTES: St. Louis CB Trumaine Johnson (knee) was inactive for the game and was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie E.J. Gaines. ... Inactives for Minnesota included FB Zach Line (ankle), LB Michael Mauti (foot) and LB Brandon Watts (knee). ... This marks the 12th time the Rams have opened a season at home since moving to St. Louis in 1995. They are 7-4 in the prior 11 instances.