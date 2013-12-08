Ravens 29, Vikings 26: Marlon Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco in the back of the end zone with four seconds remaining as host Baltimore prevailed over Minnesota in a wild finish that featured five lead changes in the final two-plus minutes.

A defensive struggle for 57-plus minutes morphed into a crazy ending as five touchdowns were scored over the final 2:05 as the Ravens (7-6) recorded a crucial victory in the AFC playoff race. The Vikings (3-9-1) played most of the contest without NFL leading rusher Adrian Peterson, who left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Minnesota led 12-7 in the contest played in wintry conditions until Flacco tossed a 2-yard score to tight end Dennis Pitta and tacked on a two-point conversion throw to Torrey Smith to put Baltimore ahead with 2:05 remaining. The Vikings answered with Toby Gerhart’s 41-yard dash with 1:27 to play for a 19-15 lead and then Jacoby Jones fielded the pooch kickoff and raced 79 yards down the left sideline to put the Ravens back ahead 11 seconds later.

Minnesota answered again and took a 26-22 lead when Cordarrelle Patterson caught a short pass in the right flat and raced 79 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds to go. But Baltimore navigated 80 yards in five plays with Brown corralling the game-winning reception.

Baltimore led 7-6 entering the final quarter as Flacco threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ed Dickson and Minnesota’s Blair Walsh kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 40-yarder in the third. Cassel tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Jerome Simpson 38 seconds into the final quarter to give the Vikings a 12-7 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peterson was injured after catching a pass in the second quarter and left to undergo an MRI exam at a nearby hospital before returning to watch the end of the game. He had 13 yards on seven carries before exiting. … The kickoff return touchdown was the fourth of Jones’ career. … Flacco was intercepted three times with Minnesota LB Chad Greenway, S Andrew Sendejo and CB Marcus Sherels recording the picks.