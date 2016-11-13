Preview: Vikings at Redskins

The Minnesota Vikings have come back to the pack in the NFC North following their sizzling start to the season and will attempt to halt a three-game slide when they visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Minnesota rode its defense to a league-best 5-0 start, but the offense has produced a total of 36 points during the three-game slide.

"We have to get back to making sure that we execute what we're trying to do as opposed to worrying too much about the Redskins," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. There will be a game within the game with Zimmer matching wits with Washington coach Jay Gruden -- the two were on the same staff with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Redskins will be seeking their first win in nearly a month, dropping a last-second 20-17 loss and settling for a tie with Cincinnati in London prior to last week's bye. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 34-yard field goal in overtime versus the Bengals, prompting Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins to say "it definitely feels more like a loss than a win."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -2.5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (5-3): Quarterback Sam Bradford has nine touchdowns against only one interception, but he has been limited to one scoring pass in five of his seven starts and doesn't have the luxury of leaning on the running game without Adrian Peterson. Bradford went to the air 40 times in last week's 22-16 overtime loss against visiting Detroit while Minnesota managed 78 yards rushing on 25 attempts. Stefon Diggs had a season-high 13 catches last week while Cordarrelle Patterson is averaging five receptions over the last five games. Nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerbacks Captain Munnerlyn and Marcus Sherels did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-3-1): Cousins threw for two scores and a season-high 458 yards in the draw with Cincinnati, but he will face the league's top-ranked scoring defense without his Pro Bowl left tackle. Trent Williams will serve the first of his four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Rookie Robert Kelley rushed for 87 yards against the Bengals in his first career start and will get the nod against Minnesota's rugged defense. Deep threat DeSean Jackson missed practice against Thursday, but tight end Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder each had nine receptions and a touchdown in London.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cousins is tied with Sonny Jurgensen for the most 300-yard games in franchise history with 15.

2. Bradford has nine TD passes and two interceptions in five matchups against Washington.

3. LB Ryan Kerrigan has a team-high seven sacks for the Redskins.

PREDICTION: Redskins 23, Vikings 20