Redskins hold off Vikings for 26-20 win

LANDOVER, Md. -- Dustin Hopkins kicked four second-half field goals, the Washington defense pitched a shutout in the final 30 minutes and the Redskins defeated the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday at FedEx Field.

Minnesota, behind six Sam Bradford to Stefon Diggs completions, drove to the Washington 21-yard line in the final minute before losing the ball on downs after Bradford was sacked on fourth-and-17.

Kirk Cousins passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for the Redskins (5-3-1) and Robert Kelley rushed for 97 yards.

Diggs, a Maryland native, caught 13 passes for 164 yards for Minnesota (5-4), which has lost four straight.

Bradford completed 31 of 39 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh continued to struggle, missing an extra point attempt.

After the Redskins took a 23-20 lead on Hopkins' 50-yard field goal with 9:33 left to play, Minnesota was driving, but on second down from the Washington 39, Bradford's pass was intercepted by linebacker Preston Smith and returned to the Minnesota 42.

Hopkins later kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 26-20.

The Redskins hade tied it at 20 with two Hopkins field goals in the third quarter.

The Minnesota defense, already missing cornerbacks Captain Munnerlyn and Marcus Sherels, lost linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) in the first quarter.

Washington dominated early before Minnesota scored 20 second-quarter points.

Cousins led Washington 68 yards in 10 plays on its opening drive and finished with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder. It was Crowder's fifth touchdown of the season and 100th career catch.

The Redskins made it 14-0 on the second play of the second quarter. After a play fake, Cousins had two tight ends -- Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis -- open deep and he threw long to Davis for a 38-yard score.

Bradford, with a big assist from Diggs, got the Vikings' offense moving. After Washington's first punt, Bradford hit Diggs for 36 yards. A 13-yard pass to Rudolph put it at the 1-yard line and Matt Asiata later scored.

A 23-yard Diggs reception on the next drive helped set up Bradford's 20-yard touchdown pass to Rudolph with 58 seconds left in the half, tying the score.

On Washington's next play from scrimmage, Chris Thompson fumbled and Everson Griffin recovered at the Redskins' 33. A 28-yard pass to Diggs got Minnesota inside the 5 and Bradford connected with Adam Thielen for a 3-yard touchdown as time ran out, but Walsh missed the extra point try.

NOTES: Minnesota LB Eric Kendricks (hip) left in the first quarter. ... Redskins LT Ty Nsekhe started in place of Trent Williams, who is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. ... Washington was also without WR Desean Jackson (left rotator cuff). ... Redskins RB Matt Jones, who began the year as the starter, was inactive. ... Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks and LG Alex Boone returned after one-game absences, but they were without CB Captain Munnerlyn (ankle) and CB Marcus Sherels (ankle). ... The Redskins inducted former GM Bobby Beathard into their Ring of Fame. Beathard built the Washington teams that won two Super Bowls in the 1980s. ... Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer (defensive coordinator) and Redskins coach Jay Gruden (offensive coordinator) spent three seasons together with the Cincinnati Bengals.