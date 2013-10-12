Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, whose two-year old son died Friday following an alleged beating in Sioux Falls, S. D., said he will play Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

The child’s death was first reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and confirmed by Reuters. After being away Thursday, Peterson returned to practice Friday, but did not directly address reports regarding his son.

“I really appreciate all the support that I’ve been receiving from fans, the Vikings organization,” Peterson said. “This is a private matter and I would ask you all to please just respect my privacy and not ask at all about the situation at hand. Thanks. Appreciate it.”

Football is something I will always fall back on,“ he said. ”It gets me through tough times. Just being around the guys in here, that’s what I need in my life, guys supporting me and just being able to go out and play this game I love. Things that I go through, I’ve said a thousand times, it helps me play this game to a different level. I‘m able to kind of release a lot of my stress through this sport, so that’s what I plan on doing.

And he wanted to be very clear about Sunday’s game.

“I plan on playing Sunday,” he said. “I will be playing Sunday, let me correct that. Be ready to roll, focused and ready to get a ‘W’ on Sunday, being 1-0.”

Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press earlier Friday that the child is one of Peterson’s sons.

The Argus (S.D.) Leader reported that Peterson was spotted in Sioux Falls Thursday and that the health issue he was tending to was “very serious” and “likely will be a police matter.” At that time, a Sioux Falls toddler was in critical condition with choking injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a man.

According to police, emergency responders arrived at the apartment where Peterson’s son reportedly lives at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday and found the child unresponsive.

Joseph Robert Patterson, 27, was being held on bail set at $750,000 in cash at the Minnehaha County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and battery of an infant.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens told the Star-Tribune the state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to consider additional charges against Patterson.

“We’re surrounding our investigation around the injuries to this child,” Clemens said. “Who the father is does not come into play in this investigation.”

Police said the child was in Patterson’s apartment, where the boy had recently moved with his mother. The child’s mother recently began a relationship with Patterson.

Patterson has a prior domestic abuse record involving a different woman and child. He pleaded guilty to simple assault in an incident last year.

Peterson, who came back from ACL surgery late in 2011 to have one of the most remarkable seasons in NFL history in 2012. He became the sixth fastest player to reach 8,000 rushing yards, ending the season with 2,097 rushing yards, just nine yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single season mark and winning league MVP honors.

This year Peterson has carried 92 times for 421 yards and five touchdowns.

Peterson’s 61-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 29 extended his NFL career mark of touchdown runs of at least 60 yards to 12. The previous mark was nine by Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

--In one of the stranger mid-October NFL work days, the Vikings spent Wednesday preparing two quarterbacks to play this Sunday and one quarterback to maybe take the job from both of them as early as next week’s Monday nighter against the Giants.

Matt Cassel, 1-0 and turnover-free this season, is expected to start ahead of Christian Ponder, 0-3 and still limited in practice as he heals from a fractured rib, on Sunday when the Vikings play the Panthers in a battle of 1-3 teams at Mall of America.

Coach Leslie Frazier, however, wouldn’t confirm that logical assumption, saying he’d prefer to keep his options open.

“We’ll talk more about it as the week goes on but we’re not at a point, without watching the guys practice, where we can make a determination about who our starter is going to be,” Frazier said. “We’ll monitor that throughout the week and take a look at where the guys are.”

Meanwhile, Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick in 2009, was added to the mix on Monday, just days after his ugly divorce from the Buccaneers. While the rest of the team is in mid-season mode, Freeman is taking the baby steps that new guys normally take in early March.

He doesn’t know the terminology, the protection schemes, his responsibilities or the responsibilities of the other 10 guys on offense. Heck, he doesn’t know most of his teammates’ names, so he was asked to introduce himself at a team meeting on Wednesday.

“I just stood up and introduced myself to the team, told them where I was from,” he said. “That’s about it.”

Later that day, Freeman ran some scout team plays and stayed after practice to work with the young second- and third-stringers. Obviously, that’s not why he was brought in. He was brought in to play, to throw that strong deep ball of his and give the Vikings a taste of whether he, not Ponder, can be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.

Frazier isn’t putting a timetable on when Freeman will be able to play. But assume that it will be sooner than later. How much of the offense he’ll be able to execute remains to be seen.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to digest our entire offense with the time that we have (this season),” Frazier said. “We’ll have to alter some things to get him on the field. We won’t be able to throw our entire playbook at him, but we can get that done. To put a timetable on it, it’s hard to say today, with this being his first real action with us. We’ll see how it goes.”

As for who starts Sunday, Frazier’s friend, former Bears teammate and Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t buying his buddy’s gamesmanship. Asked if he’s preparing for Cassel to start, Rivera said, “Yes, we are. We most certainly are.”

Meanwhile, anything can happen at quarterback beyond Sunday’s game. Cassel could play well enough to keep the job. Ponder could be given another chance to provide an answer to the Freeman signing. Or Freeman could get his shot.

Cassel seemed to be taking it all in stride when asked if it was one of the stranger days he’s seen in the NFL.

“I’ve been through some crazy, strange things throughout my career,” he said. “I don’t know if you want to categorize it or define it as strange as much as it is this is the NFL and there’s always something interesting going on.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 6-4. Vikings are 5-2 at home and haven’t lost to Carolina at home since 2001. The teams last met in 2011 at Carolina. The Vikings won 24-21, giving Christian Ponder his first win in his second start.

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--No offense to any of his former teammates in Tampa Bay, but new Vikings quarterback Josh Freeman knows greatness when he sees it.

Asked by reporters what he thinks of Adrian Peterson, Freeman said, “You know the answer to that one. Adrian’s awesome. He’s the best in the business at what he does.”

Reminded that he played with a 1,400-yard back, Doug Martin, last season, Freeman smiled.

”No doubt, Doug Martin is tremendous,“ Freeman said. ”He’s one of my best friends. Adrian’s just a different kind of animal. He’s a beast.

”That does a lot for a quarterback when the guy behind you is going to get a number of carries and he’s going to do big things, regardless of the week. That opens a lot up down field as far as play-action. Anytime he’s in the game that puts the defense in a real bind.

--The future of the Vikings defensive line looks a little less uncertain now that one of four players in the final year of their contracts has signed a four-year extension.

Starting left end Brian Robison, a former fourth-round pick who worked his way up from Ray Edwards’ backup to making Ray Edwards expendable, decided he’d rather stay put than test the market at the end of the season.

“I think in any players mind, any time you have an opportunity to hit free agency it creates a little bit of excitement,” Robison said. “Me and my family sat down and talked about things and we realized there are not a whole lot of guys in the league that get to start their career in one place and end their career in one place. This is an opportunity for me to do that. It’s obviously an opportunity for me and my family be able to do things that we want to be able to do in the future and obviously I‘m very excited about it.”

The three players still in the final year of their contracts are: Starting right end Jared Allen, starting defensive tackle Kevin Williams and Everson Griffen, the top backup end who also rushes from the inside in nickel situations.

BY THE NUMBERS: 103 -- Number of sacks the Vikings defense has since the start of the 2011 season, fourth-most in the league during that span. Only Cincinnati (109), Denver (108) and Baltimore (104) have had more.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t expect anything. You got out there, you work hard and you see what happens. If Coach calls my number, I’ll be ready to go.” -- QB Matt Cassel, a nine-year veteran who has been around long enough to know he can’t assume that a strong, turnover-free performance in a win over the Steelers doesn’t guarantee that he’ll get a second straight start against the Panthers on Sunday.

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--KR Cordarrelle Patterson, a rookie first-round draft pick, earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. Fearless and given the green light to return any ball regardless of its depth in the end zone, Patterson leads the NFL with a 33.8-yard average per return. His 105-yard touchdown tied a franchise record and is tied for the longest return in the league this season.

--RB Adrian Peterson’s 61-yard touchdown run against the Steelers on Sept. 29 extended his NFL career mark of touchdown runs of at least 60 yards to 12. The previous mark was nine by Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

--WR Greg Jennings’ 70-yard touchdown reception and Adrian Peterson’s 61-yard touchdown run against the Steelers marked the first time since Sept. 21, 2003 - a 23-13 win over the Lions -- that the Vikings had a 60-yard run and a 70-yard completion in the same game.

--LS Cullen Loeffler will make the 144th appearance of his career, tying former Viking Mike Morris for the most games by a Vikings long snapper.

--QB Josh Freeman, the former Buccaneer signed this week, is the 10th player on the Vikings roster who was selected in the first round. Nine were selected by the Vikings.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Christian Ponder (rib) missed the Steelers game in Week 4 but practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday. He suffered a fractured rib near his heart in the loss to the Browns on Sept. 22. The Vikings haven’t ruled him out, but they’re expected to give Ponder at least one more week to heal before considering whether to play him ahead of Matt Cassel or Josh Freeman going forward.

--CB Chris Cook (groin) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. He missed the Steelers game before the bye and all but a few moments of the Browns game the previous week, but is expected to play on Sunday.

--SS Jamarca Sanford (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He missed part of the Browns game and all of the Steelers game, but is expected to play on Sunday.

--TE-FB Rhett Ellison (knee) was limited in practice on Wednesday. He has missed the past two games, but is expected to play on Sunday.

--DT Kevin Williams (knee) was limited on Wednesday, but will play on Sunday.

GAME PLAN: Basically, the plan is to do what the Vikings did against Pittsburgh: Be balanced and secure with the ball offensively and rush the passer effectively.

Matt Cassel, who won in his Vikings debut while replacing the injured Christian Ponder against the Steelers, is expected to get another start. He brought a rhythm to the offense that had been missing during an 0-3 start. Cassel didn’t turn the ball over, which was a welcome stat considering the Vikings had turned it over 10 times in three games.

Defensively, the Vikings are tied 30th in total defense and tied for 29th in pass defense. The secondary was exposed repeatedly by Ben Roethlisberger, but the Vikings prevailed in the end because of five sacks, including a strip, sack and fumble recovery in the red zone in the closing seconds of a 34-27 win. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton presents numerous problems, but was sacked seven times in last week’s loss to Arizona. And now he’ll be playing his first game in the Metrodome.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, who leads the league in rushing touchdowns (five) and is second in rushing yards (421), vs. Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly, an active tackling machine who leads the Panthers with 48 stops -- Peterson is coming off his best game of the year, a 140-yard, two-touchdown effort. Kuechly had a league-leading 164 stops while winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. It takes all 11 defenders to contain Peterson, but it’ll start with Kuechly.

Vikings LBs Erin Henderson, Chad Greenway and Marvin Mitchell vs. Panthers QB Cam Newton -- The linebackers have struggled this season and now they’ll be trying to contain a quarterback with a big arm and the ability to run out of the read-option offense. The Panthers ran the read-option 14 times in their loss to Arizona last week. The Vikings haven’t seen that much read-option this season, so it’ll take the linebackers focusing on their reads and making sound tackles.