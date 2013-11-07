Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

Job security doesn’t come with 1-7 starts. For anybody. But the hottest seat at Winter Park might not belong to Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier, but rather second-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

The disconnect between Williams and his veteran defenders was brewing mostly behind the scenes until finally boiling onto the front pages when players went public with their complaints following another last-minute meltdown in last Sunday’s 27-23 loss at Dallas.

With a quick turnaround for Thursday night’s home game against the Washington Redskins (3-5), Williams has had a full plate considering he’s switching gears from a Cowboys team that called only nine running plays and a Redskins team that is back to relying on the read-option now that quarterback Robert Griffin III’s surgically-repaired right knee is closer to 100 percent. But Williams also took time to address the comments from his top leaders.

“I don’t take that in a negative way at all,” Williams said. “Our guys are competitive. They put a lot of work in. Good players ask why: ‘Hey coach, why did you make this decision? What were you thinking?’ I have no problem whatsoever about a guy asking me why. We explain it, we talk about it and we move on.”

Some complaints can be dismissed as sour grapes during a lost season. But when they come from guys like defensive tackle Kevin Williams, who will one day be given Hall of Fame consideration, and Brian Robison, who was given a lucrative contract extension just a few weeks ago, well, they can’t be ignored.

The defenders weren’t happy with either coordinator in Dallas. They didn’t like how offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave opted to pass while leading by three points late in the game, essentially putting the game in the hands of erratic quarterback Christian Ponder rather than a lathered-up Adrian Peterson. But the bulk of the unrest was directed at Alan Williams for his decision to rush only three defenders during the Cowboys’ nine-play, 90-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

Frazier said the public comments caused him to meet with the players and talk about what’s going on. This comes after Frazier, the team’s former defensive coordinator, admitted after the Dallas game that he has become more involved with the defense recently.

Williams dropped a lineman into pass coverage on four of the Cowboys’ nine plays during the game-winning march. Tuesday, Williams defended that decision, saying the pressure applied with four and five defenders earlier in the game had caused the Cowboys to get the ball out faster with more screen passes.

“We’ve been plagued by screens all year long,” he said. “Our rush was heating them up for sure so the balls were coming out extremely quick.”

Williams also said defenders complaining about dropping into coverage is nothing new. He said he saw when he was an assistant in Indianapolis when the Colts were having successful seasons.

“Since I’ve been in the league for 10-plus years, that’s always been a concern about guys that rush the passer well that, ‘Hey Coach, we don’t want to drop,'” he said. “My experience with good rushers is that they want a four-man rush. They don’t want you to bring five, they don’t want you bring three. They want a four-man rush. I have no problem with our guys with that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 18th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 9-8. The teams also have met five times in the postseason, with Washington winning three of those, including the NFC title game, 17-10, during the 1987 season. The Redskins won the last meeting, 38-26 at Washington a year ago. Robert Griffin III’s 76-yard touchdown run was the back-breaker.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

Defensive end Jared Allen said hazing has changed significantly since he was a rookie with the Chiefs in 2004. He also believes some form of it is important to establish a rite of passage in the locker room.

“From a player’s standpoint, I think some of the younger guys come in and there’s a sense of entitlement, and you lose that work ethic, you lose that true veteran-led locker room sometimes,” Allen said. “You got to know who you’re dealing with. You can’t treat everyone the same. You can’t treat every rookie the same. Some guys are more sensitive than others, but it’s a sign of respect.”

--Allen knows Dolphins guard Richie Incognito well and said he’s surprised by the news.

“Richie has a good heart, he really does,” Allen said. “I know he’s catching some heat right now, but from what I know of Richie, we’ve always had a good relationship. He’s always been cool with my family. We have mutual friends, so it’s a bad deal.”

--Vikings coach Leslie Frazier, who played on the Bears team that won Super Bowl XX, has never been a fan of hazing at any level. He doesn’t allow hazing on the team.

“We want to be encouragers,” he said, “not discouragers.”

--The defensive linemen have occasionally gone against Frazier’s policy in training camp. Allen and the entire defensive line duct-taped defensive tackle Chase Baker to a goalpost and poured every liquid possible, including Peto-Bismol, on him during training camp last year because the rookie refused to sing and dance. Baker took it in stride and laughed throughout the process.

“I got scolded for that, we’re not allowed to do that anymore,” Allen said.

--Running back Adrian Peterson said fellow running back Chester Taylor took it easy on him during his rookie year in 2007. Peterson said he had to carry a helmet or a shoulder pad from time to time, but the running backs didn’t do anything extreme.

“After those guys saw me in training camp, they really weren’t trying to bother me too much,” Peterson said. “I think I earned their respect rather quickly.”

--Oh, what might have been. The Vikings held the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2011. Had they not beaten the Redskins in Week 16 - a game in which they lost Christian Ponder (concussion) and Adrian Peterson (torn ACL) on back-to-back plays with the score tied 10-10 early in the third quarter - they would have gotten the No. 2 overall pick and had a chance to select Robert Griffin III.

Griffin was asked what he was hearing about the Vikings before the 2012 draft. The Vikings had selected Ponder No. 12 overall the year before, but RG3 obviously was a hot commodity. Hot enough that the Rams were able to deal that No. 2 pick to Washington for a king’s ransom.

“I was told not to rule anything out,” Griffin said on a conference call with Twin Cities media. “Not by anybody in their front office or their head coach. But obviously I know Adrian and we have the same agent and things like that. Specifically, I was told by a few people from the outside that if I had fallen to No. 3 they weren’t going to leave me on the board. But nothing as far as them wanting to move up or just dying to have me. Just kind of, if I was there, they were going to take me.”

Asked if he and Peterson had talked about the possibilities, he said, “We did. But I wasn’t a basketball player and this wasn’t free agency. It’s not like I had a choice. We didn’t have any control over that. It would have been awesome but I feel blessed to be in the situation that I am and to have the players around me that I have.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 -- Number of special teams touchdowns scored by the Vikings this season, the most in the NFL. Only the Vikings and Broncos have scored on both punt and kickoff returns this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Come on. Next question, please. Anybody else got a question? We just want to win! 2011, 2010, 2013, a win. I‘m not looking at what’s happening at the draft. I just want us a win. That might be a question for (General Manager) Rick Spielman and (owners) Mark or Zygi (Wilf). But not Leslie Frazier. Every game we play, I‘m going to tell you this, we’re going to try to win.” - Coach Leslie Frazier, smiling and laughing as he answered a reporter’s question about whether he looks at his 2011 Week 16 win over Washington any differently because it cost the Vikings the No. 2 overall draft pick, which became current Redskins QB Robert Griffin III.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Adrian Peterson ranks No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (88.9) and 50-yard runs (three) this season.

--KR Cordarrelle Paterson ranks No. 3 in the league in all-purpose yards (956). Patterson leads the league in kick return yards (808), kick return average (36.7) and kick return touchdowns (two).

--DE Brian Robison sacked Cowboys QB Tony Romo on back-to-back plays last week. It was the first time a Viking had done that since DT Kevin Williams did it as a rookie in 2003.

--DE Jared Allen has faced the Redskins four times. He has 21 tackles, six sacks, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, along with three sacks, came in a game in 2005, when Allen was with the Chiefs.

--RB Toby Gerhart’s best day as a pro came at Washington in 2011. With Adrian Peterson tearing his ACL early in the third quarter, Gerhart stepped in and ran for 105 of his 109 yards in the second half. And he did it with only 11 carries total, 10 in the second half.

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Chris Cook (hip) missed Sunday’s game, but was able to practice on a limited basis this week. However, on Wednesday, he was declared out for Thursday’s game. The Vikings might have to shift their corners around, as they did last week. Left cornerback Josh Robinson moved to Cook’s right side and rookie Xavier Rhodes started on the left side.

--SS Jamarca Sanford (groin) didn’t play Sunday and will miss Thursday as well. He was replaced by struggling Mistral Raymond. Raymond continues to take bad angles and miss tackles, turning what should be short gains into long ones.

--RB Matt Asiata (shoulder) has missed two straight games, one because of his shoulder and last week primarily because his father was killed in a car accident the week before. On Wednesday, he was declared out for Thursday’s game.

--CB Xavier Rhodes (knee) was injured late in the Cowboys game, but is expected to play Thursday. Whether he makes it through the game is another matter. Rhodes, a rookie first-round pick, has been the team’s best cornerback, but that’s not saying much this year. If he goes down, it puts A.J. Jefferson or Marcus Sherels on the field more. Jefferson did have an interception last week.

--TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) fractured his left foot and will be out about a month or longer. The No. 1 tight end job now falls to John Carlson, who has been a disappointment since signing with the team before the 2012 season.

--TE Rhett Ellison (ankle) has missed the past two games and three on the season. He has a high ankle sprain and might not make it again on Thursday. The Vikings are hoping to get him back because they’ll need help at the position with Rudolph out for about a month or longer.

--RT Phil Loadholt (concussion) is out. His replacement, J‘Marcus Webb, is a huge step down. On his second snap of Sunday’s game, Webb whiffed on a block that resulted in a sack, strip, fumble and Cowboys touchdown in the Vikings’ end zone. The Vikings might have to promote Kevin Murphy from the practice squad.

--LG Charlie Johnson (elbow) is doubtful to play on Thursday. It would be the first game he has missed since joining the Vikings in 2011. If he can’t play, veteran interior backup Joe Berger would start. Berger is primarily a center, but can play either guard spot well enough.

--NT Letroy Guion (chest/knee) is doubtful for Thursday’s game. His backup normally is Fred Evans, but Evans also is banged up and didn’t play against the Cowboys.

--NT Fred Evans (knee) missed the Cowboys game and won’t play Thursday. With him out, it will mean more snaps from rookie first-round pick Sharrif Floyd, who has promise, but has had a quiet rookie year.

GAME PLAN: On a short week, the Vikings have to do a 180 in their defensive preparations. The Cowboys passed the ball 51 times and ran it only nine times. Dallas played most of the game from the shotgun with no threat of running the ball. All of that changes Thursday night against a Washington offense that’s back to relying on the read-option attack now that quarterback Robert Griffin III’s surgically-repaired knee is closer to 100 percent. The Vikings need their patch-work secondary, particularly the safeties, to take correct angles and make sound tackles. They did neither against the Cowboys. The linebackers also need to make correct reads and focus on stopping the player they’re supposed to stop when facing an option attack.

Offensively, it’s the same old story. The Vikings need to commit to running the ball with Adrian Peterson. Although Peterson carried it 25 times a week ago, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave still strayed from the plan too much. If Peterson can run the ball and Christian Ponder can avoid turnovers, there is a chance for success. Ponder didn’t hold up his part of the deal against the Redskins a year ago. He threw a pick-six that was part of the downfall in a 38-26 loss at Washington.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Vikings SS Mistral Raymond vs. Redskins QB Robert Griffin III -- Raymond, who is expected to get another start for the injured Jamarca Sanford, had a horrible game at Dallas a week ago. He continuously took bad angles that turned what should have been short gains into long ones. He did it on a 27-yard run that set up a score early in the game, and he did it on a 34-yard completion that was the key play on Dallas’ game-winning drive. Griffin is a nightmare for defensive backs who don’t take the correct angles. The Vikings found that out last year when Griffin ran for 138 yards, including a 76-yard back-breaking touchdown in a 38-26 win over the Vikings. If Sanford isn’t able to play, Raymond and Robert Blanton, an inexperienced second-year, player most likely will rotate at the position again.

--Vikings RB Adrian Peterson vs. Redskins MLB London Fletcher -- Peterson returned to form in last week’s loss to Dallas. After three weeks with no more than 13 carries in a game, Peterson carried the ball 25 times for 140 yards, including an highlight-reel 11-yard touchdown in which he broke four tackles and carried two Cowboys into the end zone on a 4th-and-1 run. Fletcher, who has played in an NFL-high 248 consecutive games, helped Washington contain Peterson in last year’s win. Peterson, who was slowed by a sprained ankle, had only 79 yards rushing in the game.