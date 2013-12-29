Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

On Friday, running back Adrian Peterson was named as the only Minnesota Vikings player named to the 2014 Pro Bowl.

On Saturday he was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Peterson was previously listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report with groin and foot injuries.

Peterson, the leading rusher in Mall of America Field’s 32-year history, will miss the final game there. The Vikings are moving into a new stadium.

Minnesota (4-10-1) finishes the season against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Backup Toby Gerhart is also out with a strained hamstring, so Matt Asiata will start with Joe Banyard as the backup.

Peterson rushed for 1,266 yards on 279 carries with 10 touchdowns this season. It is the second-lowest yardage total of his career, behind his injury-plagued 2011 season. Peterson won league the MVP honors last year when he rushed for 2,097 yards.

He was also sidelined Dec. 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles with the foot injury. He aggravated the groin injury last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

--Quarterback Josh Freeman says he is interested in coming back to the Minnesota Vikings, despite playing just one game after he was picked up in October.

It is not known if the Vikints’ feelings are mutual.

Freeman, an impending free agent, was claimed by the Vikings after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 20 of 53 passes for 190 yards with an interception Oct. 21 against the New York Giants but did not play the rest of the season.

“I definitely have interest in coming back, for sure,” Freeman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It’s a great organization, a great team.”

Neither Freeman nor coach Leslie Frazier would say why Freeman stayed on the bench after the one appearance.

“It’s a conversation between me and the coaches,” Freeman said.

The Vikings have exclusive rights to negotiate with Freeman until March 8, before the three-day legal tampering period begins in advance of the March 11 start of free agency.

The team’s decision to bring back Freeman depends in part on whether Frazier is back as coach and/or general manager Rick Spielman is retained.

Also, quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Christian Ponder are under contract for next season.

Minnesota is 4-10-1 heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Detroit Lions.

--Frazier purposely avoided mentioning his uncertain job status around his players until changing his mind shortly after Sunday’s lackluster 42-14 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

So on Tuesday, he went into his team meeting and brought it up for the first time.

“It’s like the elephant in the room,” Frazier said when asked about the timing. “I just felt like I needed to get that addressed. Looking back at it, I probably should have dealt with it a week ago. I don’t want those guys to be distracted. I want them to focus on the opponent. I felt like we got a little distracted last week. I want to make sure that we’re all focused on one thing and that’s winning this game against Detroit.”

Frazier heads into Sunday’s game against the Lions at 4-10-1 this season and 20-33-1 since replacing Brad Childress as interim head coach with six games left in the 2010 season. Frazier’s contract runs through the 2014 season, but NFL coaches typically get contract extensions or fired before reaching a lame-duck season.

Obviously, Frazier isn’t getting a multi-year extension after this season if he didn’t get one in 2012 after posting a seven-win improvement during a playoff season.

Like Frazier, Detroit’s Jim Schwartz is out of the playoff picture (7-8) and in danger of losing his job. The Lions led the NFC North and were the healthiest team in the division before blowing the season with five losses in six games, including the past three.

The game means nothing in terms of the playoffs and probably won’t do anything to save Frazier’s job. But Frazier typically gets maximum effort from his players, so he’s still trying to do all he can to win a fourth straight home game in what will be the final game in the 31-year history of the Metrodome. The Lions, meanwhile, are trying to finish with a victory after going 7-23 in 30 Metrodome appearances.

Unlike Frazier, Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel said he didn’t think the team was distracted by Frazier’s uncertain job status.

“I didn’t sense that at all,” Cassel said. “I think the last game came down to pure execution. We didn’t execute and it showed on third down and throughout the course of the game. We had (four) turnovers. Obviously, myself, I have to do a better job of taking care of the football. We just have to play better football.”

Linebacker Erin Henderson said Frazier’s comments weren’t necessary.

“That was just something he wanted to do, that he felt was necessary,” Henderson said. “We just go out and play football and control what we can control. (Frazier’s job status) is something that’s very far from our hands. We’re just focusing on Detroit.”

Linebacker Chad Greenway also said it wasn’t a significant distraction.

“Maybe it is from the perspective of answering questions and stuff like that for him,” Greenway said. “But for us, we have jobs to fight for too so we’re trying to do our job as well we can.”

SERIES HISTORY: 105th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 68-34-2. The Vikings are 37-13-1 at home against the Lions. That includes a 23-7 mark at the Metrodome. The Vikings have won 14 of the past 15 meetings at the Metrodome.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (1)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Adrian Peterson, Running Back, 6

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--Chances are rookie kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson will break a team record before he even exits the end zone on Sunday.

Noted for bringing any and all kicks out of the end zone - including an NFL-record 109-yard touchdown - Patterson needs just four yards to break Buster Rhymes’ single-season team mark of 1,345 yards set in 1985.

On Sunday, Patterson had returns of 48, 44 and 34 yards at Cincinnati. Unlike Philadelphia a week earlier, the Bengals didn’t kick the ball away from Patterson.

“(Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer) told me that their coach is kind of arrogant; he’s just like him,” Patterson said. “He’s going to kick it deep no matter who the returner is.”

Patterson was talking about Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.

“If they kick me the ball, I’ve just got make them pay for it,” he said. “Every time I catch the ball, I feel like owe someone something.”

--When your offense can’t stay on the field and your defense can’t get off the field, it adds up to a long and humiliating day.

The Vikings got a reminder of that in Cincinnati on Sunday. They went 0-for-9 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs while the Bengals went 8-for-14 on third downs en route to a 42-14 win. The time of possession was 39:32-20:28 in favor of the Bengals.

“Third down was terrible,” said defensive end Jared Allen, “to say the least.”

The Bengals converted two third-and-seven situations, a third-and-10, a third-and-11 and a third-and-15. Once again, the Vikings’ pass rush wasn’t nearly as dominant as it used to be.

“We knew the ball was going to come out fast,” Allen said. “This is the fastest I think I’ve ever seen. ... We knew going in that it was going to be tough (to get pressure), that we were going to have to get our hands up and bat some balls down and put bodies in his face because that ball was going to come out quick.”

BY THE NUMBERS: .643. The Vikings’ winning percentage (166-92) at the Metrodome, which will play host for an NFL game for the final time on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t speak for the whole defense, but for me, it’s embarrassing. I don’t know what to say. I still remember the days when we thrived on defense around here.” - Defensive end Jared Allen, talking about another horrendous effort on third downs in last Sunday’s 42-14 loss at Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: DE Israel Idonije (neck), T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle).

--DOUBTFUL: CB Dwight Bentley (concussion), CB Chris Houston (toe, illness).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Jonte Green (shoulder), WR Calvin Johnson (knee)

--PROBABLE: RB Joique Bell (knee), S Louis Delmas (knee), G Dylan Gandy (illness), LB DeAndre Levy (foot), CB Rashean Mathis (illness), CB Darius Slay (knee), S John Wendling (ankle)

Practice Report

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: LB Audie Cole (ankle), RB Toby Gerhart (hamstring).

--DOUBTFUL: DT Letroy Guion (quadriceps), RB Adrian Peterson (groin, foot).

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaun Prater (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle).

--PROBABLE: RB Matt Asiata (ankle), CB Chris Cook (knee), LB Larry Dean (knee), DT Fred Evans (knee), RB Jerome Felton (knee), G Brandon Fusco (knee), G Charlie Johnson (not injury related), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest), CB Marcus Sherels (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (foot, groin).

PLAYER NOTES

--WR-KR Cordarrelle Patterson has scored a touchdown in each of the past four games. He’s the first Vikings rookie to do so since Randy Moss scored one in seven straight games in 1998.

--PR Marcus Sherels is second in the league with a 13.6-yard average. To set the Vikings’ single-season record for punt returns, Sherels needs to finish with a 13.3-yard average or better. He also needs one more attempt to reach the minimum of 20.

--LB Chad Greenway has 158 tackles, which is 19 more than any other Viking. So it’s all but certain that he’ll lead the team in tackles for the sixth consecutive season, which would tie the record set by former Vikings linebacker and current college scouting director Scott Studwell.

--CB Xavier Rhodes has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, yet his 23 passes defensed is still nine better than any other Viking. That’s also a team record, breaking the previous mark of 19 set by Orlando Thomas in 1995.

--DE Brian Robison has a career-high nine sacks, topping last year’s total of 8.5. He’s also half a sack behind team leader Jared Allen. The last time Allen didn’t lead his team in sacks was 2006, his third year with the Chiefs. Robison does lead Allen in quarterback hurries, 38-35.

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Adrian Peterson (foot, groin) returned Sunday after missing the Baltimore game because of a sprained right foot. But he clearly wasn’t himself and was pulled after the Vikings fell behind by 28 points. Peterson didn’t practice at all on Tuesday, but was limited on Thursday. On Friday he was listed as questionable.

--RB Toby Gerhart (hamstring) re-injured his hamstring in the Eagles game, did not practice Tuesday and is unlikely to play against the Lions.

--CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle) missed his second straight game and will be re-evaluated this week. Without Rhodes, punt returner Marcus Sherels made his sixth career start. Sherels can hold his own, but needs the pass rush to play much better than it did at Cincinnati. Rhodes practiced on a limited basis on both Tuesday and Thursday.

--MLB Audie Cole (ankle) left Sunday’s game early with a high ankle sprain and won’t play on Sunday. Without Cole, WLB Erin Henderson, who was ineffective in the middle earlier this season, returned to the middle. Marvin Mitchell moved back to weak-side linebacker, a small role in the Vikings’ defense because of how often they play nickel.

--CB Shaun Prater (ankle) left Sunday’s game briefly but returned. He hasn’t practiced this week, but will be re-evaluated on Friday. He has been one of the surprise backups to step forward down the stretch. He has a chance to stick with the team beyond this season.

--NT Letroy Guion (quadriceps) did not practice on Tuesday or Thursday and will be re-evaluated on Friday. Without Guion, the Vikings would have to lean on Fred Evans or Chase Baker, a second-year player and former practice squad player.

GAME PLAN:

The Vikings are a different team at home. Just ask the Eagles, who got walloped 48-30 at the Metrodome two weeks ago. The Vikings are 3-3 and riding a three-game winning streak at home. So they’ll try to follow a similar game plan that includes offensive balance and ball security, a strong pass rush that feeds off the crowd noise and exceptional field position that’s created by Cordarrelle Patterson, the best kick returner in the league. If you had to pick one of those elements, ball security would be No. 1. A week after helping the Vikings reach their highest point total since 1998, quarterback Matt Cassel went to Cincinnati and turned the ball over four times, including a pick-six, in a 42-14 loss.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Vikings RDE Jared Allen vs. Lions LT Riley Reiff -- Allen had a sack and three quarterback hits in the first meeting back in Week 1 at Ford Field. Even though the playoffs aren’t on the line for either team, Allen’s energy level will be high. Plus, with nothing riding on the outcome, he can afford to cheat toward the pass rush, like he did two years ago when he had three sacks in the season finale against the Bears. Allen also will be motivated by the fact that this is the last game at the Metrodome and the probability that it’s also his last game as a Viking. He also needs half a sack to avoid falling short of 10 sacks for the first time since 2006.

--Vikings CB Chris Cook vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson -- The Bengals picked on Cook unmercifully with A.J. Green and others a week ago. Cook most likely is in his last game as a Viking because he’s unreliable and never lived up to his status as a second-round pick in 2010. He has missed more games than he has played because of injuries and legal issues. And he has never had an interception in his career. He played the Bengals game on a sore knee, but even when healthy, he seems incapable of locating the ball when it’s in the air. Don’t be surprised if Cook finds a way to sit this one out. But even if he does, there will be times when Johnson will be a handful for the other corners - Shaun Prater, Marcus Sherels and rookie Xavier Rhodes if he plays - as well as nickel back Robert Blanton and safeties Harrison Smith, Jamarca Sanford and Andrew Sendejo. In the first meeting, the Vikings were so determined to take away Johnson that they sat in a deep Cover 2 for a large portion of the game. Johnson had only four catches for 37 yards. But Reggie Bush took advantage of the defense to put up 191 yards from scrimmage in his Lions debut. He had 101 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, on four catches while running for 90 yards on 21 carries. Johnson is now No. 2 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,492) and receiving touchdowns (12).