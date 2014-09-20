Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

Suspended Vikings wide receiver Jerome Simpson was scheduled to be eligible to be reinstated following Week 3. But now, even if he is, he won’t have a team after the Vikings announced late Thursday afternoon that he has been released. This decision followed the revelation that Simpson was cited by police in July for having marijuana and an open bottle of alcohol in his car while driving on a restricted driver’s license.

An incident report released Thursday said Simpson was ticketed, but not arrested despite violating terms of a 2013 arrest.

Simpson is serving a three-game suspension for the November drunken-driving arrest.

Bloomington, Minn., police said the officers who stopped Simpson were following the law when they cited Simpson for misdemeanor charges of driving on a restricted license, marijuana possession and having an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

“If he had a felony amount (of marijuana) or was engaged in dangerous criminal activity, the officers could have arrested and booked him,” Richard Hart, deputy chief of police told the Pioneer Press Thursday. “He had valid ID. There wasn’t any reason to arrest, and the officers were right to cite him.”

Simpson entered into a plea deal on the drunken driving charges and pleaded guilty to careless driving and refusing to submit to a chemical test. In return, he received two years’ probation with the conditions he would not have any alcohol- or drug-related traffic offenses and no drivers license violations.

This is not his first brush with the law or first suspension from the NFL.

He served a three-game suspension in 2012 with Minnesota after being convicted of a felony for mailing two pounds of pot to his Kentucky home while he was playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The latest incident could also be a violation of his probation stemming from that 2013 situation. Probation supervisor Brian Kopperud told the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press that he found out about the July arrest from reading the newspaper.

Said Kopperud, “We are gathering information on the incident and we will be acting on Mr. Simpson accordingly. Technically, he should have made us aware this happened.”

--About 36 hours after Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman announced that Adrian Peterson “deserved to play” while his legal process unfolded, the team ran a reverse.

Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issued a statement at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, the gist of which was the Vikings changed their mind and placed the star running back on the exempt/commissioner’s permission list, effectively suspending him indefinitely, with pay, as he deals with his charges of child abuse in Houston.

Left behind is a 1-1 team reeling from a 30-7 home loss to the Patriots and preparing for a trip to New Orleans with three unproven running backs possessing a combined total of 65 career carries.

“This has been an ongoing and deliberate process since last Friday’s news,” read the statement from the Wilfs, referring to Peterson’s indictment on child abuse charges related to the disciplining of a 4-year-old son with a tree branch.

“In conversations with the NFL over the last two days, the Vikings advised the League of the team’s decision to revisit the situation regarding Adrian Peterson. In response, the League informed the team of the option to place Adrian on the Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission list, which will require that Adrian remain away from all team activities while allowing him to take care of his personal situation until the legal proceedings are resolved. After giving the situation additional thought, we have decided this is the appropriate course of action for the organization and for Adrian.”

The latest move came after an avalanche of backlash.

Key financial partners of the team, including the Radisson hotel chain, suspended their sponsorship of the team. Governor Mark Dayton and U.S. Sen. Al Franken issued statements deploring the decision to let Peterson play. And the NFL also weighed in with its disappointment, even after Spielman said the team had consulted the league before making Monday’s decision.

Last Friday, the Vikings deactivated Peterson for the Patriots game on Sunday. As disruptive as that was, it was not the reason they lost, as evidenced by a game-opening 80-yard touchdown drive. Peterson’s presence would have improved the team’s 2.8-yard average per carry but certainly wouldn’t have offset Matt Cassel’s career-high four interceptions.

Monday, Spielman was verbally attacked by national and local news reporters demanding to know what kind of message it sent to have Peterson return to the field while other troubled players in the past, such as former Vikings cornerback Chris Cook, had been taken off the field while their cases played out. Spielman defended the team’s actions while Peterson issued a lengthy statement on his own that included the sentence, “I am, without a doubt, not a child abuser.”

Then, amidst everything else on Tuesday, a Houston television station uncovered another incident in which Peterson was investigated -- but not charged -- for physically disciplining another one of his children. The national debate on corporal punishment continued as some argued that it’s a useful tool while others said it’s clearly abuse, as evidenced by the cuts and welts shown in the photos of Peterson’s 4-year-old son.

Meanwhile, as trivial as it sounds, the third game of the Mike Zimmer era would be, under normal circumstances, a big contest. The Saints are 0-2, but obviously dangerous at home with Drew Brees and a tight end, Jimmy Graham, that will be difficult to cover.

If this were a typical week, the storyline would be Cassel’s four interceptions and how they have moved him a step closer to losing his starting job to rookie first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater. But that topic is completely buried as Zimmer tries to find a way to keep his team together without its best player, not to mention the player upon which the offense and the salary cap is built around.

“My dad, when he was coaching me when I was growing up, he said, ‘Tough times don’t last but tough people do,'” Zimmer said Monday. “It’s time to get back to work, put our nose to the grindstone, get on the tape, start focusing on the New Orleans Saints.”

SERIES HISTORY: 28th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 18-9. Vikings are only 7-6 at New Orleans, including a 14-9 loss in Week 1 of the 2010 season. Overall, the Vikings have lost the past three meetings, including the NFC title game during the 2009 season. Five turnovers, including a Brett Favre interception in field goal range during the closing seconds of regulations, led to that overtime loss in the championship game. The teams have met three times in the post-season, with the Vikings holding a 2-1 edge.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--The team’s chief talking point for Wednesday’s press conference announcing running back Adrian Peterson’s removal from the team two days after he was re-instated was summed up when owner Zygi Wilf said, “We made a mistake and we needed to get this right” while reading from a prepared statement.

Wilf stepped aside and turned all questions over to general manager Rick Spielman, owner and president Mark Wilf and lead legal point man Kevin Warren.

They continued to stress the notion that the team made a mistake on Monday and now felt they needed to get it right. Peterson was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list five days after Friday’s indictment in Houston on child abuse charges stemming from his decision to discipline his 4-year-old son by spanking him with a tree branch.

“I don’t know who told me this,” said Mark Wilf, “but it’s never too late to get it right.”

As for whether Tuesday’s backlash from sponsors, including Radisson hotels’ decision to suspend its relationship with the team, had anything to do with the team’s reversal, Mark Wilf said, “Absolutely not.”

Spielman sidestepped a pointed question asking whether Peterson would ever play for the team again.

“Our focus today,” Spielman said, “is to get this right.”

He also said the team will support Peterson but stands by its decision not to re-instate him until the legal process runs its course, even if that means the projected start of Peterson’s trial isn’t moved forward from 2015.

--Coach Mike Zimmer admitted to the obvious that not having his best player had an effect on Sunday’s lost to the Patriots. But he’s not willing to concede that the distraction of Peterson’s situation played a role.

“You know what affected the team?” he asked. “Throwing (four) interceptions, getting a field goal blocked, not tackling well enough, having penalties on defense. That’s what affected the team.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 33 -- The average distance -- in yards, of course -- of the Patriots’ five offensive scoring drives in last week’s 30-7 victory. Twenty-four of New England’s points came off of turnovers and a 58-yard touchdown return of a blocked field goal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made a mistake. And we needed to get this right.” -- Owner Zygi Wilf, in a statement Wednesday, announcing why the team reversed course from supporting Adrian Peterson’s right to play while the legal process unfolds to the team’s decision to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list indefinitely. Ultimately, this could be remembered as the quote that ended Peterson’s career with the Vikings.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Questionable: LB Chad Greenway (hand, rib), WR Rodney Smith (hamstring), LB Brandon Watts (knee)

--Probable: DT Sharrif Floyd (shoulder), T Phil Loadholt (ankle), LB Michael Mauti (foot), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest), CB Xavier Rhodes (groin), TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: S Marcus Ball (hamstring), LB David Hawthorne (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (hand), RB Erik Lorig (ankle)

--Questionable: C Tim Lelito (back)

--Probable: C Jonathan Goodwin (elbow), LB Kyle Knox (ankle), LB Curtis Lofton (shoulder), WR Joe Morgan (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Chad Greenway, whose 89 consecutive games played leads all NFL linebackers, missed practice again Thursday and is likely to be listed as questionable to doubtful for the Minnesota Vikings’ game at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with a broken hand and a rib injury.

Look for Greenway to try and play. He played all of last season with a fractured wrist.

If he is sidelined, Gerald Hodges, a second-year player who has filled a small but effective role in the nickel package, could get the start.

“We’re continuing to work linebackers just like we have. Sort of the next man up theory,” said Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards. “We’re going to use combinations and use their skillsets within our sub-packages to the best of our ability. We’ve been working Gerald, we’ve been working a combination of all of these guys. Mike (Mauti) has been working in there. We’re working a combination of guys and we will fit them in our packages and get the best matchups that we can.”

--RT Phil Loadholt was limited in Thursday’s practice because of an ankle injury. Coach Mike Zimmer said Loadholt “is tough” and should be OK to play. Loadholt has missed only one game in his six NFL seasons.

--DT Sharrif Floyd (shoulder) was limited in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday. Barring a setback, he’ll play. In the Vikings’ defensive line rotation, he can still be effective playing about 55 percent of the snaps.

--LB Brandon Watts (knee) has returned to practice after missing about a month. The rookie is a promising special teams player and potential future starter on the weak side.

--TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen) was limited again in Thursday’s practice. He’s expected to play. With no Adrian Peterson, the Vikings cannot afford to also lose another safety valve for quarterback Matt Cassel.

--WR Cordarrelle Patterson (chest) was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in practice and is still expected to play.

--RB Matt Asiata set career highs in catches (five) and receiving yards (48), and had his first receiving touchdown while filling in for Adrian Peterson on Sunday.

--QB Matt Cassel’s touchdown on the opening drive of last week’s game gave the Vikings at least one touchdown in 53 consecutive games, which is third most in team history.

GAME PLAN: The Vikings believe they can still be efficient running the ball with backup-caliber backs, as the Browns did last week in averaging 4.1 yards on 30 carries. Maintaining balance will relieve the pressure on Matt Cassel, who is coming off a career-high four interceptions, and open up opportunities for receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Greg Jennings, who was taken almost completely out of last week’s game by Darrelle Revis. Defensively, the Vikings will come in with creative fronts and blitz packages in hopes of disrupting Drew Brees’ rhythm. They’ll also be using a combination of defenders such as rookie linebacker Anthony Barr and free safety Harrison Smith to slow down tight end Jimmy Graham. But stopping the run will be the first priority since the Vikings couldn’t shake the Patriots out of their commitment to the run a week ago.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Saints TE Jimmy Graham, who had 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns last week, vs. Vikings rookie LB Anthony Barr, who played 100 percent of the defensive snaps a week ago and is growing as the team’s most versatile defender. The Browns held Graham without a catch for the first 27 minutes of Sunday’s game, but then couldn’t contain him the rest of the way. They were determined to cover him with cornerback Joe Haden. The Vikings have some interesting options, one of which is using the ninth overall draft pick to cover Graham. Barr certainly has the height, wing span and speed to do so. But whether he has the savvy to do so this early in his career is another matter. Free safety Harrison Smith is another option. He’s a big safety with the instincts and toughness to keep up.

--Saints QB Drew Brees, who didn’t look like his usual self against the Browns, vs. Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes, who was picked on by the Patriots a week ago. Brees threw for only 237 yards, while being sacked twice and picked off once in the loss at Cleveland. In 2011, Brees traveled to Minnesota and played a decimated Vikings secondary. He became the first player in NFL history to complete 80 percent of his passes (32 of 40) for more than 400 yards (412) and five touchdowns. He also wasn’t intercepted and left the game early in the fourth quarter. This is a vastly different defensive philosophy than the passive read-and-react Tampa 2 scheme that was employed back then. Rhodes is the team’s best corner, but he missed a tackle that led to a 44-yard gain a week ago. He also was flagged three times in the third quarter, so Brees probably will go at him to at least see if he can draw some penalties.