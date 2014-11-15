Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

Well, this has been an odd week for those who have watched the Vikings go 0-6 at Soldier Field since a rookie named Adrian Peterson ran for 224 yards in a 34-31 win in 2007.

With the Vikings coming out of a bye with a rare two-game winning streak and the Bears having sandwiched their bye with consecutive losses in which they gave up 50 or more points, some actually are asking the 4-5 Vikings about having to guard against being overconfident when they play the 3-6 Bears in Chicago on Sunday.

”Our team? Overconfident?“ coach Mike Zimmer said. ”No, I don’t think so. We really haven’t done enough to get overconfident.

“I just continue to talk to them about the same things I talked to them when we lost, I guess it was three in a row -- hard work, paying attention to detail, doing the things we need to do, trying not to change the message. I know I‘m an emotional person, but I try not to get too high or too low.”

The Vikings head into the game ranked 26th in scoring, but the Bears are the first team since the 1923 Rochester Jeffersons to allow 50 or more points in back-to-back games.

“Really?” said receiver Jarius Wright. “That’s crazy. I think that’s a good thing because we’ve struggled scoring points, especially earlier this season.”

Defensively, the Vikings lead the NFL in sacks per pass play. Right defensive end Everson Griffen has nine of the team’s 30 sacks and has proven the Vikings wise for choosing to re-sign him rather than an aging Jared Allen, who now has 1 1/2 sacks as a member of the Bears.

Nine games into his Bears career, Allen still hasn’t won a game at Soldier Field. He was 0-6 there as a Viking and has played in two of the Bears’ three home losses this season.

“Good,” said Vikings defensive end Brian Robison, a close friend of Allen‘s. “Let’s keep it that way.”

Sunday’s game is the first of four NFC North games the Vikings will play over the final seven games. They’re 0-2 in the division and weren’t competitive in either loss to the Packers and Lions.

Strangely, a trip to Chicago appears to be the recipe to get the team back on track within the division. And that just doesn’t quite compute for those who have watched this team closely since 2008.

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 54-49-2. Vikings are 21-29-2 at Chicago and are 0-6 at Soldier Field since winning 34-31 there in 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--Joe Berger, who graduated magna cum laude with a mechanical engineering degree from Division II Michigan Tech, has pieced together a 10-year NFL career on the foundation of being able to back up the center and both guard positions. Sunday, he’ll get his third consecutive start at right guard and the 32nd overall start in his 90th regular season NFL game.

That prompted the team’s top right guard, Brandon Fusco, who is on injured reserve, to proclaim Berger the team’s “Jack of All Trades.” Center and Berger friend John Sullivan heard this and, with Berger sitting to his side, said, “Nah, he’s more like our Nine of Hearts.”

Berger, who never played anything but tackle before entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2005, has started 21 games at center (20 with the Dolphins), seven at right guard and three at left guard.

In Week 7, Berger played more than three quarters when Sullivan suffered a concussion. A week later, when No. 2 right guard Vladimir Ducasse had a bum knee, Berger started. He played so well, that he got another start as the Vikings pieced together their first winning streak since 2012.

“That’s kind of my niche, going in when I‘m needed,” Berger said. “How do you do it? You just do it.”

--All coaches proclaim not to deal in hypotheticals. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems to genuinely go beyond just saying that during press conferences.

Right now, he has the mother of all hypotheticals -- the possible reinstatement of his best player, running back Adrian Peterson -- tugging at his attention.

The NFL Players Association’s grievance to get Peterson taken off the commissioner’s exempt list and immediately reinstated to the Vikings’ roster has led to the league scheduling a hearing for Monday, according to media reports. That means Peterson could be on the field as early as the Vikings’ rematch with the Packers a week from Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Peterson pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge, which voided the felony child abuse charge he had been facing in Texas. He has missed the past eight games while dealing with the situation that stemmed from injuries he caused to his 4-year-old son while whipping him with a switch.

Meanwhile, Zimmer has held things together fairly well, going 3-5 without Peterson.

“When those decisions are made (by the NFL), we can make decisions,” Zimmer said. “Until then, really our hands are tied. There’s nothing we can do about it other than what I’ve said all along. We love the kid. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. And we support him. We want him to get through this for him, for him. Then we’ll worry about all the other things we have to deal with at the time.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0-8 -- The record at Soldier Field for former Viking and current Bears defensive end Jared Allen. Allen was 0-6 there as a Viking and has gone 0-2 in the two home games he has played this season for the Bears.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Green Bay looked really good.” - Coach Mike Zimmer, tap dancing away from the question when asked what he thought of the Bears while watching their 55-14 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Questionable: DE Scott Crichton (hip), T Mike Harris (ankle)

--Probable: TE Chase Ford (foot), RB Jerick McKinnon (back), TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen, groin)

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: T Eben Britton (illness), DE Trevor Scott (knee), LB Darryl Sharpton (hamstring)

--Doubtful: T Jordan Mills (ribs)

--Questionable: WR Josh Morgan (shoulder)

--Probable: TE Martellus Bennett (ribs), CB Tim Jennings (knee), WR Brandon Marshall (ankle), CB Terrance Mitchell (illness), DE Cornelius Washington (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Kyle Rudolph, who has missed the past six games as he recovers from a sports hernia surgery, had full participation in Thursday’s practice. He was limited on Wednesday, so Thursday’s increased workload further proves that the team has earmarked Sunday’s game in Chicago as Rudolph’s return. With Chase Ford and Rhett Ellison having played well in his place in recent weeks, look for Rudolph’s snap count to be reduced from what it normally is. Look for Rudolph to mostly take Ellison’s reps. Ellison has been playing a lot of reps on offense in addition to his high number of special teams reps.

--TE Chase Ford (foot) remains on the injury report but had full participation in practice again on Thursday.

--DE Scott Crichton (hip) was added to the injury report on Thursday and did not practice. When he’s active on game days, which isn’t often, the rookie is primarily a special teams body at this point.

--RB Jerick McKinnon (lower back) was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited in practice. The team’s starting running back is expected to play on Sunday.

--DE Everson Griffen has a career-high nine sacks and ranks tied for fifth in the NFL. He has had at least one sack in a career-record five straight games and has seven sacks in that period.

--LB Anthony Barr leads the Vikings in tackles with 82. He also is tied for the NFL lead in fumble recoveries (three) and leads all rookies in sacks with four.

GAME PLAN: A Vikings team that ranks 26th in scoring is hoping to control the tempo by not turning the ball over, running efficiently with a ground game that ranks seventh in average per carry and a defense that leads the league in sacks per pass play. If the Vikings can protect the ball and fluster Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, they might be able to win the turnover battle and take advantage of a team that ranks last in points allowed and has given up at least 50 points in back-to-back games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bears RDE Jared Allen, the former Viking who ranks 12th in NFL history with 130 sacks, vs. Vikings LT Matt Kalil, who has struggled this season. These two went against each other in practice the past two seasons, so they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Allen has only 1.5 sacks this season as battles back from pneumonia and a 15-pound weight loss. Kalil and left guard Charlie Johnson have been susceptible to inside moves because Johnson tends not to slide to his left far enough while Kalil sometimes over-slides.

--Bears QB Jay Cutler, who has thrown 10 interceptions and turned the ball over 15 times in nine games, vs. Vikings FS Harrison Smith, who has three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. If the Vikings’ league-leading pass rush can hurry Cutler, look for the Vikings’ secondary to have opportunities as Cutler tries to do too much to overcome failures around him.